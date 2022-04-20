2023 BMW All-Electric i7 Quiets The Kids With A Built-In 8K Movie Theater







When riding in a car for more than five minutes, the favorite question of kids across the land is, "Are we there yet?" No, Connor, we're not even close, and stop pestering your sister. Connor probably wouldn't ask such questions or fight with his sister in BMW 's all-electric i7 for 2023, because there's basically a movie theater in the back.





We'll get to the all-electric makeup in a moment, but first let's talk about that display (and the several others that adorn this thing). Rear passengers are optionally treated to a 31.3-inch panoramic "theater screen" with an 8K resolution, 5G connectivity , and built-in Fire TV streaming capabilities. It extends downwards from the roof and turns the backseat into an "exclusive private cinema on wheels." The luxury options is a $4,750 add-on.





That's just one of several screens in the i7. Others include a 14.9-inch infotainment screen in the front where mom and pop can control the theater screen in the back, 12.3-inch info display behind the steering wheel, and 5.5-inch touchscreen displays on both rear doors.





The all-electric i7 is being offered by BMW for the first time ever. Buyers can also opt for a traditional combustion engine or a plug-in hybrid within the 7 Series, though in Europe the i7 will be the sole option at first.









In the i7, a high voltage battery with 101.7 kWh of capacity feeds a pair of electric motors, one in the front and the other in the rear. This dual-motor drivetrain offers a combined capacity of 536 HP and 549 lb-ft of torque. It can 0-60 MPH in 4.5 seconds, and BMW says the i7 offers an estimated EPA range of up to 310 miles. In the future, BMW says it will release a model that delivers "well over 600 HP" with a 0-60 MPH time of under 4.0 seconds.





"As was the case with all its predecessors, the new BMW 7 Series will be built at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. The company’s largest production facility in Europe will be fusing tradition with the future and is also the BMW Group’s centre of excellence for the production of e-drive components. The highly integrated electric drive system and the high-voltage battery of the BMW i7 will also be manufactured there," BMW says.



