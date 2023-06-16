Mercedes-Benz Luxury Cars Set To Pick Up An AI Passenger In ChatGPT
Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is taking in-car voice control to an all-new level with ChatGPT. The new AI feature will come to customers via Microsoft Azure OpenAI services. It will offer an optional beta program beginning on June 16, 2023 in the United States for over 900,000 vehicles equipped with the MBUX infotainment system.
Mercedes-Benz is well known for its high-end luxury vehicles and for delivering its customers the latest in automotive technology. So, it is no surprise the carmaker is looking at providing the very best AI experience as well. Mercedes says it is "expanding the use of artificial intelligence and integrating it into the voice control of its vehicles as the next step."
The Mercedes-Benz MBUX Voice Assistant is well-known for its intuitive operation and large command portfolio. The assistant already allows occupants of the vehicle to get updates on sports scores and weather, answer questions about the surrounding area, and even control a smart home.
The addition of ChatGPT will empower the voice assistant to leverage large language models that will greatly enhance natural language comprehension and expand upon the topics to which it can respond, according to a Mercedes-Benz press release.
The company adds that the new AI feature will not only accept natural voice commands, but will also be able to conduct conversations. This allows the voice assistant to give a more detailed answer to a question, while allowing the driver to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the steering wheel. Azure adds that the new ChatGPT-enabled voice assistant will be more capable of handling follow-up questions, while maintaining contextual understanding.
"This integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the centre of our customers' digital lives," explains Markus Schafer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement. Shafer continued, "Our beta programme boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT. This way, we aim to support conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions."
Customers who own a Mercedes-Benz with the MBUX infotainment system can participate in the three-month beta through the "Mercedes me" app or directly from the vehicle via the voice command, "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program." The beta will be delivered as an over-the-air download. The company is also looking at the ChatGPT plugin ecosystem, which would strengthen integration with various third-party services.