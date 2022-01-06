BMW Debuts Wild iX Flow Color Changing Paint And A Huge Backseat 8K Smart Theater Screen
Do you ever wish that you could change the color of your vehicle? How about watching a movie in 8K in the backseat of your car? BMW recently introduced its iX Flow featuring E Ink concept and Theater Screen at CES 2022 to fulfill both of these dreams.
BMW iX Flow relies upon "E Ink." The E Ink has millions of microcapsules that are roughly the same thickness as a human hair in diameter. According to BMW, "When stimulated by electrical signals, the electrophoretic technology brings different color pigments to the surface, causing the body skin to take on the desired coloration."
BMW iX Flow is intended to encourage artistic expression. Stella Clarke, Head of Project for the BMW iX Flow, remarked that this technology, "...gives the driver the freedom to express different facets of their personality or even their enjoyment of change outwardly…" White, black, and gray are the only colors available at the moment, but BMW plans to add "new variants" each year. This technology can also potentially increase efficiency. BMW argued that a white or lighter colored vehicle will reflect more light and keep a vehicle cooler. Darker colored vehicles by contrast will help keep vehicles warmer.
These color-changing vehicles are not currently available for purchase and it is unclear if they ever will be. BMW has not provided any additional details at this time. Only time will tell if this technology will work as promised if the vehicles ever do enter the market.
BMW Transforms The Back Seat Into A Mini Movie Theater
BMW also showcased its vehicle "Theater Screen." The 31-inch panorama display will descend from the vehicle’s ceiling to entertain passengers in the backseats. The screen features an 8K resolution, can play content with 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9 aspect ratios, and has 5G connectivity and Amazon Fire TV built-in.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Theater Screen is all that accompanies it with "My Mode Theatre." "The roller sunblinds for the side windows and the rear window are closed and the ambient lighting in the rear of the vehicle is dimmed," after the screen has fully descended. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System provides an "extremely high-end and multifaceted sound experience."
There is no word yet when vehicles with Theater Screen can be purchased or how much they will cost. However, BMW did hint that they will be available in its luxury 7 Series. There was a showcase vehicle on the floor of CES, but the automaker did not note what kind of vehicle it was showing off.
Images courtesy of BMW