Microsoft Makes A Big Security Change Impacting Over 1 Billion Users
In a blog post, Partner Director of Product Management at Microsoft, Robin Goldstein, emphasized that its newly optimized sign-in experience prioritizes “usability and security.” Microsoft users are not entirely new to Passkeys, however. What is changing is that the sign-in user experience will now be optimized for passkeys, as shown in the image below.
You'll notice a black theme in the image above. This is Microsoft's response to user requests regarding their interface. Microsoft has unveiled its new light and dark login themes that will be displayed by default according to the user's settings. Although Microsoft's new UX will be rolled out "in waves throughout March and April 2025.", Microsoft has noted that "work or school accounts" will be excluded from this rollout for now.
With passkeys, you won't need to remember any complex passwords or have to change passwords from time to time. You only need to scan your fingerprint or use the facial recognition feature. If your hardware does not permit either, Microsoft will allow users to skip the feature and use a password.
Top Image Credit: Microsoft