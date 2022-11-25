Black Friday Laptop Deals: Big Savings Up To $400 Off Samsung, Apple, Dell And More
It is finally here, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday. Discounts galore are available across a broad range of tech gear, but we're going to start you off with some really great laptop deals. Check them out.
Samsung's play in the laptop game has almost always been that of style, performance, and bang for your buck. The 15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop, pictured at the top here, is no different than its predecessors in its reliability and speed for a great value. At $1,049 you'll be saving $400, a 28% discount for an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This laptop is an excellent workhorse for anyone who needs one.
We can't have a list of laptops without Apple, though can we? This 13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air sports the impressive Apple M1 Chip, a Retina Display, 256GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM. This is an excellent and lightweight device for those on-the-go, especially if you are an Apple fan. It's also not often Apple MacBooks go on sale, but you can save $200, which is 20% off the usual $999 for this system, making it only $799. Add in the excellent interoperability with other Apple products, if you're in the ecosystem, and you're sure to enjoy yourself on this machine.
For our third highlight in our list, we're looking at the 14" Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Laptop. This laptop houses an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB of RAM, 1TB SSD for storage. It even comes with some software deals. Running Windows 11 Pro, this machine also comes with 2 years of onsite AntiVirus, Dell Migrate Tools, and Office 365. This is quite a little beastie, and excellent as a mobile workstation. It will only run you $974.99, which is 25% off the usual $1,299, and a savings of $325!
In addition to these great portable powerhouses we provided above, we have a list of even more below. If these still don't float your boat, you can check out even more on this list straight from Amazon...
- 13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip w/ Apple Care - $998 (16% off, save $200)
- 15.6" ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Laptop - $589.99 (9% off, save $60)
- Acer Aspire 5 A515-45-R74Z Slim Laptop - $389.99 (26% off, save $140)
- 15.6" Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 - $549.99 (39% off, save $350)
- 15.6" HP Pavilion 15 Laptop - $729.99 (23% off, save $220)
- SAMSUNG 15.6" Galaxy Book2 Pro Laptop (Silver) - $1028.91 (29% off, save $421.08)
- MSI Bravo 15 15.6" Gaming Laptop $699 (22% off, save $200)
- 14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop - $599.99 (25% off, save $200)
- 15.6" HP Victus Gaming Laptop - $699.99 (36% off, save $400)