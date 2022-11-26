Black Friday Laptop Deals Are Still Live With Big Savings On Mac, Dell, Lenovo, Surface
Black Friday may be over on the calendar, but that doesn't mean Black Friday Deals are done. The day after Thanksgiving in the United States usually just marks the start of the holiday shopping season. So, we have a selection of great laptop deals you can still pick up for awesome discounts, check them out!
We'll start today with the 2022 13.6" Apple MacBook Air, pictured at the top. This lightweight portable hides within it the excellent Apple M2 Chip with 8 cores of CPU processing and up to 10 cores of GPU processing. As with many Apple MacBooks it also has a great FaceTime HD camera, a MagSafe charging port, Liquid Retina Display, and a very solid speaker setup. The 256GB model only costs $1,049, which is discounted by 13% for a savings of $150.
We go from one end of the portable manufacturer spectrum to the other with the 13.5" Touch Screen Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. The Surface line has been excellent in its own right, and this latest generation of the popular portable is no different. The Surface Laptop 5 has an Intel Evo i5 processor, 256GB of storage, a reasonably long battery life, a touch screen, and of course, Windows 11. The 8GB / 256GB model is $899 right now after a 10% discount, that's $100 off.
For the more budget conscious amongst you, we have the 15.6" Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3. This laptop has an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and also comes with Windows 11. It represents a pretty solid little on-the-go workhorse for anyone who just needs to grab something quick and reliable. At $399.99 we wouldn't fault anyone for taking advantage of the 58% discount, down from the normal $959.
To round off our selection highlights is a 15.6" Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Laptop. This laptop has an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe m.2 SSD. It even includes an SD Card reader for the photographers amongst you. It is on sale for a price of $444.51, an 18% discount and savings of $96.48.
There are always far more deals that can be had, and below we have them. Take some time to see if maybe someone on your holiday lists might want or need one because these deals won't last all season.
- 2020 Apple MacBok Air Laptop - $799 (20% off, save $200)
- 15.6" Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 - $669.47 (26% off, save $230.52)
- 15.6" Lenovo Ideapad 3i - $479.99 (26% off, save $170)
- 15.6" Dell Inspiron 15 3511 w/ 1TB SSD & 16GB RAM - $603.35 (17% off, save $124.65)
- 14" Dell Inspiron 14 5420 - $831.99 (25% off, save $278)
- 15.6" HP Pavilion 15 - $729.99 (23% off, save $220)
- 15.6" HP Victus Gaming Laptop - $815 (26% off, save $284.99)