Best Black Friday GPU Deals: Radeon RX 6900 XT For $629, Awesome Discounts On GeForce

Fans of AMD will not be disappointed with the performance and power of XFX Speedster SWFT 319 Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU. This beast of a graphics card comes with 16GB 256-Bit GDDR6 memory, a core clock speed of 1825 MHz, a boost clock speed of 250 MHz, and is compatible with PCI Express 4.0. The triple fan design should keep this card nice and cool while playing one's favorite game. The 6900 XT is available right now on Newegg