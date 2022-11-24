Black Friday Gaming Desktop And Laptop Deals: Save Up 31% On MSI, Alienware And More
The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and you can grab fantastic deals on gaming laptops and desktops right now. From MSI to Lenovo, you are sure to find the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.
The MSI Pulse GL66 15.6" gaming laptop comes complete with a 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12700H, and an RTX 3070. This powerful laptop has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. No matter what game you are wanting to play, this little beast should be able to handle it without breaking a sweat. The MSI Pulse is an incredible 31% off right now for $1,099.
If you need a little more power, check out this Alienware m15 R7 AMD 15.6" gaming laptop. This powerhouse sports a Ryzen 9 6900HX, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. An RTX 3070Ti GPU will pump out high frame rates on the QHD (2560x1440) 240Hz display. If you need to pop into a meeting between games, the Alienware laptop also has a built-in webcam to put you front and center. You can pick up the m15 R7 for 25% off for $1,909.09.
If you need a lot of power, but do not want to spend nearly $2k, there is an Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim gaming laptop that could fit the bill. This slim and light powerhouse has an RTX 3080, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. All that power translates into high frame rates when playing games on the 165Hz QHD display. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 can be had for $400 off right now, for $1,699.99.
If the gamer in your life prefers to play VR games on a desktop PC, then check out this CyberPower Gamer Xtreme VR gaming PC. This PC comes packed with an i5-11600KF CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 500GB NVMe SSD, and a 1TB HDD. The GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU can power all your loved one's VR gaming adventures. Hurry up and snag this deal at $100 off, for a discounted $1,099.99.
For the slightly more budget conscience consumer, there is the Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i desktop. This entry-level gaming desktop has an Intel i5-12400 CPU, 16Gb RAM, and a 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is more than enough to provide 1080p gaming. This wallet-friendly desktop is currently $270 off, coming in at $949.99.
If you need a bit more power in a desktop, check out the Skytech Chronos gaming desktop. This desktop balances its gaming workload between an i5 12600K 3.7 GHz, an RTX 3070, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The 1TB NVMe SSD will be able to store more than a handful of games as well. This clean and sleek desktop is an astounding 25% off, selling for $1,199.99.
If those don't tickle your gaming fancy, then check out these other deals on laptops and desktops currently on sale now:
- MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop: 15.6" 144Hz FHD 1080p Display $1.099
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2022) Gaming Laptop $1,649.99
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022) Gaming Laptop, 15.6" 300Hz IPS FHD Display $999.99
- MSI Katana GF66 15.6" 144Hz 3ms FHD Gaming Laptop $1,049
- Alienware m15 R7 Gaming Laptop - 15.6-inch 240Hz 2ms QHD $2,329.99
- Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming/Creator Laptop $2,299.99
- Dell G15 5520 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop – 1080p FHD 120Hz Display $1,154.99
- CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC $1,329.99
- ROG Strix G15 Gaming Desktop PC $1,199.99
- Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop $1,054.54
- CyberPower PC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming PC $1,249.99