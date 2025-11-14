CATEGORIES
Black Friday Doorbuster Deals: 75" TV For $349, LG OLED Gaming Monitor Is $800 Off

by Paul LillyFriday, November 14, 2025, 11:28 AM EDT
LG OLED monitor on a desk (render).
Now that we're midway through November, the Black Friday discounts are coming in faster and more furious. And sure, the actual Black Friday date is still two weeks away, but retailers are not sitting around waiting. You shouldn't either, depending what you're in the market for this holiday season. Over at Best Buy, for example, there are some enticing 'doorbuster' deals on tech items, including a great OLED gaming display and a cheap big screen TV.

LG UltraGear 45-Inch OLED Monitor Is $800 Off

If you're looking to level up your gaming monitor, then check out the big and bodacious 45-inch LG UltraGear OLED (45GX90SA-B) that's on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy (save $800). The highlight of the curved display is that it's OLED, though that's not the only thing going for it.

This is also a FreeSync Premium Pro monitor that's certified as being G-SYNC Compatible too boot. And if we're counting badges, you can add VESA's DisplayHDR 400 True Black to the mix, too. It has the brightness to do HDR content justice too, with a peak brightness rating of 1,300 nits.

The 45GX90SA-B serves up a 3440x1440 resolution. It's not the most pixel-dense display on the market—LG's 45GX950A is a 45-inch OLED with a 5120x2160 resolution, which Best Buy has on sale for $1,499.99 (save $500)— but it's still a great monitor. It's also fast with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity options include a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 input, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB-C port.

TCL's 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Is A Low $349.99

TCL F35 Fire TV on a black and gray gradient background.

Will quarterback Drake Maye lead the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl? I sure hope so (I'm a displaced New England native). Regardless of which teams go to the show, you can take it in the big game on TCL's 75-inch F35 Fire TV without breaking the bank—this doorbuster deal is listed for $349.99 at Best Buy (save $200).

Naturally, you're not getting a 75-inch OLED at this price, and probably not mini LED either. But if you're looking for an affordable big screen TV, it doesn't get much cheaper than this for a 75-incher.

This 4K display offers up lots of HDR format support, including HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision, the latter of which is something you won't find on Samsung's TVs. You also get access to Amazon's Alexa assistant with an included voice remote.

Here are a few more doorbuster deals...
