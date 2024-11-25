Draw The Line On Spending: Black Friday Deals Up To 50% Off Drawing Tablets
Wacom Intuos (Small) Drawing TabletThe Wacom Intuos Bluetooth graphics drawing tablet is a great gift for the creative on someone’s list who needs portability and performance. The included Intuos 4K pen delivers 4096 pressure levels, making each stroke count. The tablet also has four built-in ExpressKeys, making the tablet even more customizable to the individual.
The Wacom Intuos tablet can be used in any software program to help creatives explore new facets of digital creativity. It can be used to draw, paint, edit photos/videos, create designs, and mark up documents. It can also be used across different platforms, such as PC and Mac, and is plug-in and playable for Chromebooks.
It is also capable of being used wirelessly via Bluetooth, or can be used directly using the included USB cable. Either method allows users to create whether it’s at a desk, on the sofa, in a classroom, or even outside.
The Wacom Intuos (Small) drawing tablet is currently 50% off for only $49.95.
XPPen Deco LW Wireless Drawing TabletAnother portable option is from XPPen and its Deco LW wireless drawing tablet. This series from XPPen comes with the X3 chip, which the company says helps provide the user with a more realistic pen and paper feel.
The included smart pen has an initial activation force as low as 3g, and a retraction distance as short as 0.6mm, half the original retraction distance. According to XPPen, the pen also has double the existing life span of the original.
The Deco LW pen tablet is equipped with a Bluetooth v5.0 chip, giving users the freedom to get creative wherever and whenever inspiration hits. With a 1000mAh/3.7V battery, users can expect to be able to use the tablet wirelessly for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
The XPPen Deco LW wireless drawing tablet is 20% off for $71.99.
Wacom Cintiq 16 Drawing TabletFor the creatives who want and need a drawing tablet with a screen, the Wacom Cintiq 16 is an excellent option. It is compatible with PC, Mac, and Android platforms, and comes with muti-touch gestures, such as Pan, Zoom, and Rotate.
The Cintiq 16 can be used lying flat on a table, or at any angle between 5 to 20-degrees via the integrated pop-out legs. It can also be attached to a VESA mount arm, bringing even more options to the table.
The included pen with tilt-recognition has 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity. The display is an anti-glare 4K display with 16.7 million colors (8-bit), and 98% Adobe RGB coverage.
The Wacom Cintiq 16 drawing tablet w/screen is 15% off for $549.95
