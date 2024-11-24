CATEGORIES
Apple’s New M4 iPad Pros Hit New Low Prices With These Amazon Deals

by Paul LillySunday, November 24, 2024, 11:45 AM EDT
Back shot of an Apple iPad Pro.
Life goes by exceedingly fast and believe it or not, it's already been more than six months since Apple refreshed its iPad Pro lineup with its custom M4 silicon. The M4 represents the latest generation of Apple's custom chips, culminating in the M4 Max that debuted alongside revamped MacBook Pro laptops in October. Now that the M4 and the newest generation iPad Pro tablets have been on the market for a bit, we're starting to see some tantalizing deals.

Or boosted deals, we should say. For example, you can score this 11-inch Apple iPad Pro for $849.99 at Amazon after applying a $50 off coupon (just check the box on the listing page, right underneath the price). Factoring the coupon into the equation, the total savings over MSRP becomes $150, as it's already marked down by the additional $50 discount.

Front and partial rear views of the iPad Pro in gray and silver trim.

In addition to the Space Black model linked above, you can get the same deal with the Silver model, if you prefer that colorway. Regardless, you're looking at the base model with 256GB of onboard storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Other specs include an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, 12-megapixel cameras on the frong and back, a LiDAR scanner, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and long battery life.

Need more storage? You can find other other SKUs on sale as well...
All of the items in our bullet list link out to the Space Black variant, but if you prefer Silver, just change it on the product page. Pricing is the same regardless the color option.

If the 11-inch isn't quite big enough, you can also find great deals on the 13-inch variant. Here's a look, plus a few bonus items (keyboard cases) that are on sale...

Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case on a black and gray gradient background.
Here again, all of the 13-inch iPad Pro variants are available for the same discount in Space Black and Silver trims. Curiously, however, the keyboard case deals vary by color option, and the black version for the 13-inch iPad Pro is not on sale.

Overall, these are some great deals on Apple's latest iPad Pro models, and they arrive just ahead of Black Friday.
Tags:  deals, Apple, Amazon, M4, ipad pro, blackfriday2024
