Apple’s New M4 iPad Pros Hit New Low Prices With These Amazon Deals





Life goes by exceedingly fast and believe it or not, it's already been more than six months since Apple refreshed its iPad Pro lineup with its custom M4 silicon. The M4 represents the latest generation of Apple's custom chips, culminating in the M4 Max that debuted alongside revamped MacBook Pro laptops in October. Now that the M4 and the newest generation iPad Pro tablets have been on the market for a bit, we're starting to see some tantalizing deals.





11-inch Apple iPad Pro for $849.99 at Amazon after applying a $50 off coupon (just check the box on the listing page, right underneath the price). Factoring the coupon into the equation, the total savings over MSRP becomes $150, as it's already marked down by the additional $50 discount. Or boosted deals, we should say. For example, you can score thisforafter applying a $50 off coupon (just check the box on the listing page, right underneath the price). Factoring the coupon into the equation, the total savings over MSRP becomes $150, as it's already marked down by the additional $50 discount.













deal with the Silver model, if you prefer that colorway. Regardless, you're looking at the base model with 256GB of onboard storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. In addition to the Space Black model linked above, you can get the same, if you prefer that colorway. Regardless, you're looking at the base model with 256GB of onboard storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.





Other specs include an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, 12-megapixel cameras on the frong and back, a LiDAR scanner, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and long battery life.





Need more storage? You can find other other SKUs on sale as well...