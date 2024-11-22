Apple Wants To Boost Siri's Conversational Skills To Challenge ChatGPT And Gemini
The goal is to allow users to interact with Siri in a conversational manner, and for the assistant to be able to handle more complex queries and requests. It’s a big step up from Siri’s current functionality, where its found itself relegated to a more basic role. With most users only asking simple question like “what’s the weather outside” or using it for home automation tasks.
However, because Apple is so far behind other companies with its AI efforts, users won’t be seeing this new and improved Siri any time soon. The soonest users can expect to see LLM Siri in their iPhones, iPads, and Macs is in the Spring of 2026. Of course, a revamp of this scope and size will undoubtedly run into some setbacks, so it won’t be surprising to see this release date get pushed back even further.
It makes perfect sense for Apple to be making its own AI. The company is keen on monetizing certain AI powered features in order to gain additional sources of revenue, as more and more users take longer and longer in between hardware upgrades. Additionally, if it has its own AI solution it means it can keep all of the revenue generated instead of having to split it with partners.
Apple users have often bemoaned the state of Siri, and the company has always been rumored to be working on making the assistant better. Only time will tell if this is finally when Siri become something worth using daily.