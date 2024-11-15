CATEGORIES
Razer Unveils A 14-Port USB 4 Dock To Level Up Your Gaming And Work PC

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, November 15, 2024, 09:50 AM EDT
Fans of Razer's peripherals have one more item to add to the list, and it packs tons of utility. Razer has released its USB 4 Dock, with a staggering 14-ports of varied connectivity. Razer already has a Thunderbolt 4 Dock on the market, which has been popular on both PCs and Macs. Support for dual monitors is here, up to 4K/120Hz for the primary display. 

Power users often need more ports, both for productivity and gaming. For workstation users, plugging in a plethora of fast external drives and devices such as card readers can often overwhelm even a desktop PC. For a laptop, docks are a no-brainer, especially one packed with functionality.  Heavy-duty gamers, such as flight simulator fans, often find that they quickly run out of ports on traditional setups, needing a competent solution to keep their various accessories going. 

USB 4 has speeds of up to 40Gbps and is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and 3.0, for wide support. The Razer USB 4 Dock is not cheap, though, carrying a price of $229. However, that's in line with other Thunderbolt 4 docks that house similarly functionality. The benefit is that one USB-C cable can connect the dock and streamline the cable management of everything connected to it as well. You'll then have the AC power cord, and that is it, for a nice solution to many devices. 

Ports include microSD and SD card slots, headphone/microphone ports, USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI 2.1. It also has Ethernet RJ45 and DisplayPort 1.4. One USB port is even intended for 2.4GHz dongles, such as gaming mice or other peripherals. 

Many folks who will look for a good dock likely are using a laptop, which can benefit tremendously since most have few ports due to form factor restraints. The Razer USB 4 Dock also features a 180W adapter, so you can keep your laptop charged and connected with its power delivery. The dock itself is made of aluminum alloy, with a high-quality build. As an owner of the Thunderbolt 4 Razer dock, I can attest to the great build quality of the device. 

Support is here for PC, Mac, iPads, and Chromebooks, so the Razer USB 4 Dock is a very flexible dock for any use case.

You can find Razer's 14-port USB 4 Dock on Amazon.

