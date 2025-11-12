CATEGORIES
Black Friday Deal: AMD Ryzen Mini PC With 32GB RAM Drops To $264

by Paul LillyWednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:56 AM EDT
Hand holding a Kamrui mini PC.
There is a lot of buzz around Apple's Mac mini devices (deservedly so), but if you're if you're a Windows person and are in the market for a potent mini PC, there is a heck of a good deal available on an AMD Ryzen-powered system right now. Combining the sale price with a coupon code, you can knock $136 off the MSRP. Just as importantly, the combined discounts drop the mini PC into affordable territory.

Get A Mini PC With Ryzen Firepower For A Low $263.99

Kamrui mini PC (front shot on a green background).

The slick system shown above is the Kamrui mini PC (E3B), and it's available in configs with 16GB or 32GB of RAM. We're focused on the version with 32GB of RAM, which you can snag for $263.99 at Amazon (34% off). That includes a $33 savings right off the bat, plus another $33 off after applying coupon code PC7430MINI at checkout.

While not mentioned in the listing, user reviews note that it comes preinstalled with Windows 11. Technically, that's a $139 value right off the bat. Realistically, there are ways to get Windows 11 far cheaper. Either way, its inclusion only adds to the already-strong value proposition on this mini PC.

Software aside, the system sports an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor (6C/12T, 2.3GHz to 4.3GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) based on Zen 3, with onboard Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics (7 CUs, up to 1.8GHz). And in addition to having 32GB of RAM, it also sports a 512GB solid state drive. We'd like to see 1TB, but you could upgrade the storage when/if needed and still have yourself a high-value mini PC.

Wireless connectivity consists of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. On the wired side, there's a 1Gbps LAN port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (10Gbps), four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (5Gbps), a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (10Gbps), a 3.5mm audio jack, and HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs (one each).

GMKTec K7 Plus Mini PC With Intel Firepower Is 21% Off

Hand holding a GMKtec K7 Plus mini PC on a black background.

If you're looking for something more potent and/or want to jump the tracks to Intel, then check out this GMKtec K7 Plus mini PC that's on sale for $499.98 at Amazon ($130 off, save 21%). It's almost twice as much so that's something to take into consideration, but it does feature an Intel chip with more cores and double the storage as the AMD system above.

The heart and soul of this system is an Intel Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake. This is accompanied by 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR5 memory that's expandable to 64GB, and a 1TB SSD.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6.2 are part of the package here as well. Other connectivity includes four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a USB4 port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, and dual 2Gbps LAN ports.

Here are a few more mini PC deals...
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
