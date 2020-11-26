Black Friday 2020 Brings Up To $250 Off Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, And S20 FE

Here is a motto you might consider adopting—never buy a smartphone at full price. That is sometimes easier said than done when you are after the latest and greatest, but most models go on sale or are attached to pricing promotions fairly close to launch. Samsung has historically been pretty good about this, and as the Black Friday sales start rolling in, you can save big on the company's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 series.





Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (shown above) a few months ago, and found it to be a powerful flagship with a gorgeous display, good battery life, and a premium feel, just as we have come to expect from top shelf phone models. And you can grab it for (save $250) right now. It is an unlocked handset with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, and of course it comes with Samsung's S-Pen. It also has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

We reviewed the(shown above) a few months ago, and found it to be a powerful flagship with a gorgeous display, good battery life, and a premium feel, just as we have come to expect from top shelf phone models. And you can grab it for $1,049.99 at Amazon (save $250) right now. It is an unlocked handset with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, and of course it comes with Samsung's S-Pen. It also has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.





Galaxy Note 20 5G is on sale for (save $250). Both are 5G smartphones powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. However, the regular model features a 6.7-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB of storage on this SKU. That is still a premium price, and if you do not want to spend quite as much, the regularis on sale for $749.99 at Amazon (save $250). Both are 5G smartphones powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. However, the regular model features a 6.7-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 8GB of RAM, along with 128GB of storage on this SKU.

Black Friday Deals On Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphones





Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, another premium handset and one that is on sale for (save $250). It serves up a big and bold display, it has excellent ergonomics, and delivers top notch performance and battery life. We have also reviewed, another premium handset and one that is on sale for $1,149.99 at Amazon (save $250). It serves up a big and bold display, it has excellent ergonomics, and delivers top notch performance and battery life.





Our biggest knock against the phone is the price, which is eased a bit with this deal. While still not cheap, a $250 savings is nothing to scoff at, and you do get a lot for your money here, including some great camera features. And this is another handset built to play on 5G networks. The model that is on sale is an unlocked handset with 128GB of built-in storage.





Several other Galaxy S20 phones are discounted right now for Black Friday as well. They including the following...