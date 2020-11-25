CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillWednesday, November 25, 2020, 05:13 PM EDT

65-Inch Hisense 4K TV At $250 Headlines Budget Smart TV Deals For Black Friday

Smart TVs are hot ticket items this year for Black Friday, and it’s easy to see why. Prices have dropped dramatically on large screen panels, with 4K TVs measuring as big as 65 inches falling well below the $300 mark. This is good news for folks out there that don’t have a lot of money to burn, and just want the most bang for the buck when it comes to screen size and decent image quality.

While we could spend all day laying out deals on high-end QLED or OLED panels that retail for $1,000, $2,000 or even $3,000+, we’re going to focus on budget Smart TVs offering under $500 that should still be pleasing to not-so-critical eyes.

All of these TVs should meet your most basic needs with for movies, TV shows, gaming or whatever else you want to watch on a phat screen for your living room, bonus room, or bedroom. Although the Roku interface is by far the most popular among Smart TVs these days, we also have some options in the list that feature Google’s Android TV and Amazon’s Fire TV interfaces. Load them up with your favorite streaming apps, and you’ll be all set to watch your favorite Christmas movies over the next few weeks (or hook up your new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5… if you can find one).


