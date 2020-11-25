65-Inch Hisense 4K TV At $250 Headlines Budget Smart TV Deals For Black Friday
While we could spend all day laying out deals on high-end QLED or OLED panels that retail for $1,000, $2,000 or even $3,000+, we’re going to focus on budget Smart TVs offering under $500 that should still be pleasing to not-so-critical eyes.
- Insignia 32-inch Fire TV Edition (NS-32DF310NA19) $99.99 @ Amazon
- Insignia 39-inch Fire TV Edition (NS-39DF310NA21) $139.99 @ Amazon
- Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition (NS-43DF710NA21) $199.99 @ Amazon
- Samsung 55" Class 4K Smart TV with HDR UN55TU7000 2020 $377.99
- Samsung 65" Class 4K Smart TV with HDR UN65TU7000 2020 $478.99 @ Walmart (Starts 11/25 at 7pm ET)
- TCL 50" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV $229 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV $279 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 65" Class H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV $249.99 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 70" Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV $449.99 @ Best Buy
- Toshiba 50" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition $259.99 @ Best Buy
- Toshiba 55" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition $289.99 @ Best Buy
All of these TVs should meet your most basic needs with for movies, TV shows, gaming or whatever else you want to watch on a phat screen for your living room, bonus room, or bedroom. Although the Roku interface is by far the most popular among Smart TVs these days, we also have some options in the list that feature Google’s Android TV and Amazon’s Fire TV interfaces. Load them up with your favorite streaming apps, and you’ll be all set to watch your favorite Christmas movies over the next few weeks (or hook up your new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5… if you can find one).