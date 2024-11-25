Beam Down Big Savings Up To $1K Off With These High-Powered Alienware Gaming PC Deals





Every gamer on the planet knows that next-generation graphics cards are on the horizon, with NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series hogging the lion's share of headlines (Intel could beat AMD and NVIDIA to the punch with Arc Battlemage, though, with an ASRock Arc A580 recently leaking on Amazon). This means retailers and manufactures will be looking to clear out existing inventories, and with Black Friday week now upon us, it's a great time to look for deals.





Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for $2,199 (save 21%). That's not inexpensive by any means, but it is $600 off the MSRP. It's also a couple hundred dollars below the cheapest it's ever been, and several hundred dollars below what it was selling for before this Black Friday deal went into effect. You don't have to look far. Over on Amazon, you can score a decked-outfor. That's not inexpensive by any means, but it is $600 off the MSRP. It's also a couple hundred dollars below the cheapest it's ever been, and several hundred dollars below what it was selling for before this Black Friday deal went into effect.





As the model name gives away, this is big (and burly) gaming laptop with an 18-inch display. That real estate isn't wasted, either—it sports a QHD+ (2560x1600) resolution, fast 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, It's powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB of L3 cache) and a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. It also features 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a reasonably spacious 1TB solid state drive (SSD).





Connectivity options are fairly robust as well, including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI 2.1 ports in the mix. It's just an all-around killer config at a deep discount.













Alienware Aurora R16 on sale for $2,999.99 at Dell (save $1,000). This is another option that's not intended for budget buyers, but for those looking for a high-end configuration and are willing to spend big on one. That said, a $1,000 savings over MSRP is nothing to scoff at. Looking for a gaming desktop instead? If so, you can get anon sale for. This is another option that's not intended for budget buyers, but for those looking for a high-end configuration and are willing to spend big on one. That said, a $1,000 savings over MSRP is nothing to scoff at.





What does that get you? For one, an updated and faster version of the Aurora R16 that we reviewed in 2023, which introduced a redesigned design language. And secondly, you're getting a desktop gaming PC that's stuffed full of potent hardware.







It starts with an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, which is a 24-core/32-thread chip clocked at up to 6GHz, with 36MB of L3 cache. Then there's the 64GB of DDR5-5200 memory flanked by a 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD. The star of the show, however, is NVIDIA's flagship (until CES, presumably) GeForce RTX 4090 , a beastly GPU that should remain relevant for a long time (even with the RTX 50 series on the horizon).





