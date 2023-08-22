BIG BOSS Workstation Packs SEVEN GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs, Probably Runs Crysis





Look, if you're going to dub a PC "BIG BOSS" then it better live up to the moniker with some serious firepower. At the very least, it should leave no question as to whether it can run Crysis or any other game. That said, we have absolutely no issue with MiFCOM, a PC builder in Germany, donning its latest fully-loaded workstation with the title of BIG BOSS or even stylizing it in all-caps.





That's because the BIG BOSS employs a whopping seven NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards. Each one is liquid-cooled to boot. Some quick math reveals that more than a half dozen of NVIDIA's flagship gaming cards works out to a staggering 114,688 CUDA cores, 3,584 Tensor cores, 896 RT cores, and 168GB of GDDRX memory (VRAM).













Before anyone busts out the pitchforks and torches, we're fully aware that performance and hardware features don't scale so neatly. We're just putting into perspective the totality of the liquid-cooled GPU specifications that are inside the belly of this beastly workstation.





It's also rocking an AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX processor like the one inside the HP Z8 Fury G5 workstation we recently reviewed. That's a Zen 3 chip with 64 cores and 128 threads running at 2.7GHz to 4.5GHz, along with a generous 256MB of L3 cache. It's AMD's top Threadripper SKU until it gets around to launching a new crop based on Zen 4







Other drool-worthy specs include 128GB of DDR4-3200 ECC memory, a 4TB WD Black SN850X PCIe 4.0 solid state drive, ASUS Pro WS Sage SE Wi-Fi II WRX80 motherboard, dual 2,000W Super Flower Leadex 80 Plus Platinum power supply units, and copious EK water cooling. The amount of storage feels pedestrian in an otherwise over-the-top configuration, though the SN850X is a speedy drive with up to 7,300MB/s of sequential read performance and up to 6,600MB/s for sequential writes.





Whether or not this can run Crysis isn't really the question. It's more appropriate to ask how fast it can render 3D workloads in general, as well as handle workstation tasks like AI and deep learning, and other non-gaming chores. This isn't a gaming PC, after all, but a veritable workhorse.



