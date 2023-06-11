AMD Zen 4 Threadripper 7900X Breaks Cover With A Workstation Sibling Too
Over the past few months, we have heard rumors and rumblings about the upcoming AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Storm Peak lineup. Further information is beginning to make its way out about these Zen 4 processors, which are expected to arrive in the second half of 2023, including official names that may confirm prior leaks’ information.
On Twitter, hardware leak investigator @momomo_us posted a photo of what appears to be a website listening on the upcoming AMD Ryzen Threadripper family. This screenshot shows that AMD will have a PRO version of Threadripper and a HEDT version, which could confirm leaks from 2022. The product names AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 79x5WX and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 79x0X, respectively, are also tied to part numbers that can be found in AMD’s orderable part number database.
If that prior leak is partially true, thanks to today’s correlation, we can assume that the rest is also accurate, which is rather exciting. To recap what we had seen in the past, the HEDT version of Storm Peak will have four memory channels, 64 PCIe gen5 lanes, 8 PCIe gen3 lanes, and support for overclocking. The PRO variant of Storm Peak will have eight memory channels, 128 PCIe gen5 lanes, and 8 PCIe gen3 lanes, and no support for overclocking.
However, it is still being determined what core counts will be offered for either product, so we will have to wait and see for another leak or official announcement from AMD. It is entirely possible that we could see a 96-core HEDT processor this generation, but we aren’t holding our breath on that. Regardless, the back half of 2023 is just around the corner, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates on the upcoming AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Storm Peak lineup.