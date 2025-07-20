Big Battlefield 6 Leak Suggests EA's Reveal Is Coming Soon
Doom49 posted on X about receiving a package from the Battlefield development team. They received a large gray, rugged box with text that says, “Battlefield 6.” It appears as if they might’ve jumped the gun in sharing this information, as the post has now been deleted. Thankfully, someone in the Battlefield subreddit saved a screenshot before it was taken down and shared it with the community.
It's a bit surprising to see promotional materials for the next game already being sent out to influencers, as it points to an official announcement on the horizon. Battlefield Labs was only announced back in February, meaning the development team has only had a few months to collect data and feedback from players participating in the program. Considering this upcoming entry is supposed to have a single player campaign alongside the multiplayer component, it seems a bit fast, but perhaps the team had already implemented (or planned to implement) many of the suggestions.
The community is concerned as well. One of the most upvoted comments says, “the game is nowhere near ready. I fear they won't let it stay in the oven for enough time. Campaign isn't even ready. Let's hope for a good launch but, doubt it.” This user's worry about how far along the game is with its development is justified. One of the reasons the last Battlefield struggled so much was because of the terrible technical state it was in at launch.
EA has lofty expectations for its next Battlefield game, and hopes that it can achieve a similar success to chief rival Call of Duty Warzone. If it’s going to get that kind of traction, it will need to be fully baked before releasing to an already crowded market. Otherwise, this might be the last Battlefield.