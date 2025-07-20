CATEGORIES
home News

Big Battlefield 6 Leak Suggests EA's Reveal Is Coming Soon

by Alan VelascoSunday, July 20, 2025, 02:49 PM EDT
battlefield 6 leak hero
EA hopes to breathe new life into its long running Battlefield franchise after Battlefield 2042 failed in the market. The publisher is hoping to avoid that fate with the next installment by leveraging Battlefield Labs, which it announced earlier this year. This new outreach program was designed to gather feedback directly from gamers. It seems like the program might’ve paid off, as the company looks ready to unveil the next entry in the series sooner rather than later.

Doom49 posted on X about receiving a package from the Battlefield development team. They received a large gray, rugged box with text that says, “Battlefield 6.” It appears as if they might’ve jumped the gun in sharing this information, as the post has now been deleted. Thankfully, someone in the Battlefield subreddit saved a screenshot before it was taken down and shared it with the community.

battlefield 6 leak body

It's a bit surprising to see promotional materials for the next game already being sent out to influencers, as it points to an official announcement on the horizon. Battlefield Labs was only announced back in February, meaning the development team has only had a few months to collect data and feedback from players participating in the program. Considering this upcoming entry is supposed to have a single player campaign alongside the multiplayer component, it seems a bit fast, but perhaps the team had already implemented (or planned to implement) many of the suggestions.

The community is concerned as well. One of the most upvoted comments says, “the game is nowhere near ready. I fear they won't let it stay in the oven for enough time. Campaign isn't even ready. Let's hope for a good launch but, doubt it.” This user's worry about how far along the game is with its development is justified. One of the reasons the last Battlefield struggled so much was because of the terrible technical state it was in at launch.

EA has lofty expectations for its next Battlefield game, and hopes that it can achieve a similar success to chief rival Call of Duty Warzone. If it’s going to get that kind of traction, it will need to be fully baked before releasing to an already crowded market. Otherwise, this might be the last Battlefield.
Tags:  leak, EA, Electronic-Arts, Battlefield
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment