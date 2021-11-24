DICE Promises A Boatload Of Battlefield 2042 Fixes And Here's What You Need To Know





The Battlefield series is one of the most venerated names in military shooters. Starting with the legendary Battlefield 1942, the series has typically been a somewhat-realistic military combat simulator, with huge conflicts and a wide array of military hardware, including vehicles.

The series has fallen slightly on hard times lately, though. The last entry in the series, Battlefield V , didn't sell particularly well (for a Battlefield game) due at least in some part to the perception that the series' developer, DICE, had thrown out any pretext of historical realism by featuring anachronistic weapons, female soldiers, and soldiers with unrealistically-capable prosthetics in what was ostensibly a game set in World War 2.





(click to enlarge)



EA/DICE Promises To Make It Right

EA isn't sitting silent among the outrage, although its response might not be what you want to hear. The publisher just put out a "Battlefield Briefing" blog post that tacitly acknowledges the community's frustration and promises "two major game updates in the coming weeks." The blog post is exceedingly long and we won't be going over everything here, but we'll cover the most salient points for you.



EA says that it has heard the loudest complaints, including the missing end-of-match scoreboards, server browser, and voice chat, and that it is "carefully evaluating" the community's desire to see "legacy features" return. That doesn't give much hope for those features, because the blog post goes on to say that EA will report back with "details about [its] long-term vision for certain features and functions."

However, the post has a lot of good news for people who still want to play Battlefield 2042. EA is working on improving hit registration in its server code, something that has been a problem in Battlefield games of the past. The company also promises game engine optimizations, but admits that will be more of a long-term goal. Players on the recent Xbox consoles were having issues where the system would restart during gameplay, but that seems to have been resolved by a system update.





The changes and fixes coming in tomorrow's update.

