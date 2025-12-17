Bethesda Details Highly Anticipated Elder Scrolls VI Launch Timeline





Of the three, Emil Pagliarulo had the most to say regarding the release date, reminding players to be patient while the game hits the latter stages of development. "It's funny, because the time pressure that players put on us, we don't put on ourselves. And I know that can be frustrating for players who are dying to play a game. Games take a long time, and games get pushed all the time; GTA just got pushed again , which was the smartest thing they could do, because a game the size of these games, they take not just a long time to make, but a long time to spit and polish and iron out the bugs. [...] What do fans really want? Do they want a game that comes out before it should and doesn't meet their expectations? [...] So, we're going to take our time and as long as it needs to be to be great."





So there you have it: the official timeline for the launch of The Elder Scrolls VI is a rather familiar "when it's done." That may not be very calming to gamers eager to play the latest title in the decades-spanning saga, but hopefully it means that Bethesda is putting in the time required to make the game a real step forward from Skyrim, rather than an iteration on the formula like Starfield.

Top image: Bethesda Game Studios