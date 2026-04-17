The Best Quest 3 And Quest 3S Deals Before Meta Hikes Prices





Meta is getting ready to raise the price of both its Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets, as the production costs have "risen significantly," the company announced. Starting on Sunday, April 19, official pricing for the Quest 3s will increase to $349.99 for the model with 128GB of onboard storage and $449.99 for the 256GB variant, while the Quest 3, which is only offered with 512GB, will see its MSRP raised to $599.99.





The updated pricing that goes into effect this weekend represent a $50 increase for the Quest 3S in both storage configurations, and a larger $100 increase for the Quest 3. As you might have guessed, the strain on memory chip supplies is the main culprit, though it's not the only one.





"The global surge in the price of critical components — specifically memory chips — is impacting almost every category of consumer electronics, including VR. To keep delivering the quality of hardware, software, and support you expect from the Quest platform, we need to adjust our pricing," Meta explains.





Meta maintains that even with the price adjustments, its Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets are still the best value in the realm of VR hardware. That's somewhat arguable with Sony's PlayStation VR2 bundled with Horizon Call of the Mountain is now down to $333.83 at Amazon . It also pitches buyers on the fact that it continually updates its VR headsets with new features and capabilities to ensure they "keep getting better long after you buy them."





"Meta remains committed to investing in VR and leading the category because we believe this is the future of computing. We have a long-term roadmap full of new hardware and experiences, and this adjustment helps us stay on track to deliver that future," Meta says.





Time will tell how long retailers will hold out before raising prices to be in line with the new MSRPs, as sometimes it can take the market a little bit to catch up, as we saw when Nintendo raised its Switch pricing. If you don't want to chance it, though, you can get ahead of the price hikes by picking up a Quest 3 or Quest 3S now.







