Snapmaker Unveils U1 3D Printer With A Clever 4-Way Tool-Changing Trick







Forget single-color monotony plus the agonizing wait for your next 3D print. Snapmaker, the innovative outfit known for its modular machines, has unleashed the Snapmaker U1. This isn't just any new 3D printer ; it sports a four-head tool-changer that can achieve filament changes in about five seconds. The U1 also marks Snapmaker's return to Kickstarter to obtain support and seed money to put its latest creation into production.









The U1 features a CoreXY structure, enabling each toolhead to zoom along at print speed of 300mm/s and a travel speed of 500mm/s, with acceleration hitting 20,000mm/s². Due to this, Snapmaker boldly states its U1 can print up to five times faster than comparable desktop printers.





Snapmaker U1's four-tool SnapSwap system



Speed and color aren't the only tricks up the U1's sleeve, however. The U1 incorporates a suite of compensation algorithms to ensure your multi-head, high-speed prints are dimensionally accurate by aligning each toolhead with the main nozzle, maintaining an offset under 0.04mm, claiming clean details without any unsightly vertical shifts. Features like Input Shaping reduce vibrations, while Pressure Advance ensures optimal flow to mitigate under- and over-extrusion.





Moreover, the U1 sports automatic mesh bed leveling when printing the first layer to ensure a flat and grippy foundation. The deck also offers a pretty generous build area of 270mm x 270mm x 270mm.