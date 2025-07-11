CATEGORIES
Snapmaker Unveils U1 3D Printer With A Clever 4-Way Tool-Changing Trick

by Aaron LeongFriday, July 11, 2025, 10:54 AM EDT
Forget single-color monotony plus the agonizing wait for your next 3D print. Snapmaker, the innovative outfit known for its modular machines, has unleashed the Snapmaker U1. This isn't just any new 3D printer; it sports a four-head tool-changer that can achieve filament changes in about five seconds. The U1 also marks Snapmaker's return to Kickstarter to obtain support and seed money to put its latest creation into production.


For a home desktop 3D printer, the U1 could help revolutionize multi-color 3D printing, especially with its SnapSwap system. Imagine a machine capable of switching between four distinct print heads in a mere five seconds. Rapid swapping not only saves precious time but also tackles one of 3D printing's most persistent headaches: material waste. Snapmaker proudly claims the U1 slashes filament wastage by a whopping 80%, so no more wasteful purging towers eating into your precious spools and making your wallet weep. It's a win-win-win for your projects, pocket, and the planet.

The U1 features a CoreXY structure, enabling each toolhead to zoom along at print speed of 300mm/s and a travel speed of 500mm/s, with acceleration hitting 20,000mm/s². Due to this, Snapmaker boldly states its U1 can print up to five times faster than comparable desktop printers.

Snapmaker U1's four-tool SnapSwap system

Speed and color aren't the only tricks up the U1's sleeve, however. The U1 incorporates a suite of compensation algorithms to ensure your multi-head, high-speed prints are dimensionally accurate by aligning each toolhead with the main nozzle, maintaining an offset under 0.04mm, claiming clean details without any unsightly vertical shifts. Features like Input Shaping reduce vibrations, while Pressure Advance ensures optimal flow to mitigate under- and over-extrusion. 

Moreover, the U1 sports automatic mesh bed leveling when printing the first layer to ensure a flat and grippy foundation. The deck also offers a pretty generous build area of 270mm x 270mm x 270mm.

The Snapmaker U1 is slated to launch on Kickstarter in August. If the company can keep the price competitive (more so for Kickstarter early bird buyers), the U1 could be an instant hit as toolchanging printers are still extremely rare and rather expensive. 
