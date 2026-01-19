Best Buy Winter Sales Event Delivers Deals On OLED TVs, Gaming PCs And More





It's cold out there in parts of the country, but do you know what really warms our heart? Yes, hot cocoa, but we're also smitten with savings. If you are too, then do yourself a solid and check out Best Buy's Winter Sale event, with deep discounts on a wide range of electronics, including OLED TVs, gaming PCs, headphones, and a whole lot more.

Save $1,500 On LG's 77-Inch B5 OLED TV

Have you been wanting to upgrade your TV to an OLED model? Now is a good time. The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and what better way to see Drake Maye and the rest of the New England Patriots (yes, we're making a bold prediction!) finish one of the best season-to-season turnarounds in NFL history then with a brand new OLED!





LG's 77-inch B5 Series OLED without breaking the bank—it's on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $1,500), which is a fantastic price for an OLED panel in this size. You can catch the big game onwithout breaking the bank—it's on sale for, which is a fantastic price for an OLED panel in this size.





To be clear, this is a B5 series model, meaning it lacks some of the bells and whistles of LG's popular C5 models. But even as an entry-level OLED, it's an all-ground great TV with a lot of similarities to the C5, including the use of a WOLED panel powered by LG's α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 chip.





It also features four HDMI 2.1 ports, all of which support 4K at 120Hz. You also get low input lag, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and Dolby Vision support (along with HDR10).

HP Omen 35L Desktop PC Is $450 Off









HP Omen 35L that's on sale for $1,149.99 at Best Buy (save $450). It's a solid all-around setup that combines an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F Phoenix processor (8C/16T, up to 5GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 4 with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics card. Could you use a new midrange gaming PC? If so, check out thisthat's on sale for. It's a solid all-around setup that combines an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F Phoenix processor (8C/16T, up to 5GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 4 with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics card.





It also comes with 16GB of DDR5-6000 RGB memory (DRAM is worth its weight in plutonium these days) that's expandable to 128GB, a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), 600W power supply, and built-in Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) + Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity all wrapped in an attractive and tool-less white and black chassis.





This system also comes with a USB keyboard and mouse, so all you need to do is plug everything in, hit the power button, and start gaming (we'd recommended updating Windows and drivers first).





