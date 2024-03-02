Best Buy Weekend Sale Brings Deals On PCs, Laptops And PS5 Consoles
We’ve made it to the weekend, and what better time to play some video games like Helldivers 2 or Palworld to unwind? However, if your gaming kit is not quite up to snuff, it might be a little rough for you to get your game on. Thankfully, Best Buy has a handful of gaming deals that can get you sorted and gaming in no time flat.
Leading us off, we have the iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop for $1,549,99 or $300 off the regular price. This beastly box is powered by the Intel Core i7 13700KF and is paired with 32GB of DDR5 5200MHz RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB. It also comes with a 1TB NVMe SSD and some peripherals, such as a mouse and keyboard, just in case you didn’t have that already. In any event, this desktop will look great in anyone’s office with an all-black aesthetic and some RGB accents, which are likely toggleable if you want to go into stealth mode.
If desktops aren’t your thing, then the Legion Slim 5 14.5" OLED Gaming Laptop for $1,049.99 or $430 off regular price might be a stellar option. It is powered by the Ryzen 7 7840HS and has 16GB of RAM all alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and a 1TB SSD. What is neat about this is that all this horsepower only weighs in at 3.85lbs and is .84” thick, meaning it can go just about anywhere you do. This is a solid option for a college student, frequent traveler, or anyone who wants to game on the go.
If a laptop is too bulky for gaming on the go, you might want to check out the ASUS ROG Ally 7” Gaming Handheld for $599.99 or $100 off the regular price. While not quite a full PC in terms of spec, the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor with 16GB of LDPRR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD should do the trick for most games. Further, it is incredibly lightweight and ergonomic, weighing only 1.34 lbs, about the same as a bottle of Mt.Dew.
With any of these devices, another nice to have would be a monitor, and look no further than the LG UltraGear 27” Nano IPS QHD monitor for $299.99 or $100 of the regular price. This is a 27” 1440p gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which is pretty darn solid. Of course, it is also NVIDIA G-Sync compatible, meaning you will get less screen tearing and other issues with varying refresh rates and framerates.
Of course, there are a few other deals that Best Buy has kicking around, which we have collected below. If you grab any of these, though, let us know about it in the comments below, and enjoy your gaming weekend.
- Sony - PlayStation 5 Slim Console - $449.99 ($50 off)
- Lenovo - Legion Pro 5i 16" Gaming Laptop - $1,499.99 ($300 off)
- Acer - Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop - $669.99 ($280 off)
- ASUS - ROG Zephyrus M16 16" 240Hz Gaming Laptop - $1,599.99 ($350 off)
