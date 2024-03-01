CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

Beware Of Scam Palworld And Helldivers 2 Listings On Steam With Big Discounts

by Nathan OrdFriday, March 01, 2024, 12:48 PM EDT
helldivers 2 and palworld fake games appear on steam
Both Helldivers 2 and Palworld have seen explosive growth and popularity since their respective releases, drawing in millions of gamers around the world. With this popularity, though, also comes opportunistic folks trying to make a quick buck by piggybacking off the hype. This is exactly what happened both titles, with fake copycat games appearing on Steam claiming to be 50% to 75% off the regular price.

On X, CEO of Arrowhead and Helldivers 2 Creative Director Pilestedt posted about “store dupes” of Helldivers 2 that were using stolen imagery and effectively mimicking the official game. In reply to this, the community manager for Pocketpair, who is behind Palworld, replied, explaining that two of these phony games also appeared for Palworld and were taken down when they emailed Steam. They further explained that “They aren't new apps, basically, they take an appid of their existing game and just swap the name and pictures to that of yours.”

Purportedly, this is not a new scam, but it is quite curious that it can happen in the first place, given Steam’s oversight of its platform. According to the Steamworks documentation, you can only change the name of the game via a support ticket or if you unlocked “Profile Features,” which come for games “that have achieved broad player engagement and some commercial success are eligible to create content that players can use in their Steam Community profile.” The scam games that appeared for Palworld and Helldivers 2 were likely in this latter category, so hopefully, Steam will look to address how this happened, perhaps through a limited amount of name changes that can happen in a certain period of time.

Regardless of the fixes, gamers should be a bit wary about anything they are buying and downloading anywhere on the Internet, Steam included. The best easy step that folks can take when it comes to Steam is to check reviews, which is a good thing to do anyway, to verify that what they are checking out is the real McCoy. Otherwise, you might find yourself playing a knock-off you didn’t mean to.
Tags:  Gaming, security, scam, palworld, helldivers 2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment