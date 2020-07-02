Best Buy Delivers Huge Discounts On TCL 8-Series 4K HDR Roku Smart TVs





With many folks around the country still stuck indoors due to the coronavirus -- and bored out of their mind as a result -- many out there are wishing they had a larger TV for gaming and watching movies in their extended downtime. Not surprisingly, Best Buy currently has some very impressive deals going on a couple of large Roku 4K Smart TVs from TCL that could be the perfect cure for shut-in blues.

The first of the TVs is the largest offering, and it's a TCL 75Q825 with a 75-inch a $K UHD HDR panel and mini-LED backlighting. Mini-LED backlighting allows for more precise local dimming and more uniform illumination. TCL also fits the TV with Quantum Dot technology for improved brightness and a wider color range along with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. Another big feature is an integrated Roku Smart TV platform that supports just about every streaming service out there, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+. Perhaps the best feature is the price tag of $1,799.99, which represents a $1,200 discount.





The other big discount comes on a very similar TCL 65-inch 8 Series Roku HDTV. This TV is model number 65Q825 and normally sells for $1,999.99. However, Best Buy is offering a $1,000 discount that brings the purchase price to $999.99. Other features of the TV include a 120Hz refresh rate, mini-LED backlight, Dolby Vision, integrated Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and full Roku TV integration. That means you can stream from all major video services.

