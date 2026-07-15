Best Buy Slashes The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 By $900, Geekom PC Hits $699





Best Buy is hosting a special appreciation event with exclusive discount offers and rewards for My Best Buy Plus and Total members, though you don't necessarily have to be a member to score big savings. That's especially true on some AMD Ryzen-powered devices we spotted on sale, including the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 and Geekom A7 mini PC.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Is $900 Off

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop for $2,099 at Best Buy, which the site is advertising as a $900 savings. It's not as easy to track price histories at Best Buy compared to Amazon, but if you take a look around, you'll find that this is the best price available for this configuration. Starting with the former, you can score a better-than-well-equippedfor, which the site is advertising as a $900 savings. It's not as easy to track price histories at Best Buy compared to Amazon, but if you take a look around, you'll find that this is the best price available for this configuration.





The ROG Flow 13 sports a 13.4-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution, fast 180Hz refresh rate, and touch support. It's powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395, a flagship Strix Halo chip based on Zen 5 with 16 cores, 32 threads, a 3GHz base clock, up to a 5.1GHz boost clock, 80MB of total cache (16MB L2 + 64MB L3), onboard Radeon 8060S graphics (40 cores, up to 2.9GHz), and an onboard NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS. The chip as a whole delivers up to 126 TOPS.





ASUS keeps the configuration decidedly high-end by pairing the flagship Strix Halo processor with 64GB of fast LPDDR5X-8000 quad-channel unified memory and, slightly less excitingly, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). Yes, we'd also like to see more storage in a premium product like this, but the market is in a crazy place right now.





32GB of RAM instead of 64GB for $1,999 at Amazon (13% off, save $300.99). At this pricing tier, we'd lean towards the 64GB configuration at Best Buy for $100 more, but if you just can't justify it, the 32GB model is another option. Alternatively, you can find a version of this laptop withinstead of 64GB for. At this pricing tier, we'd lean towards the 64GB configuration at Best Buy for $100 more, but if you just can't justify it, the 32GB model is another option.





$1,799.98 at Amazon (14% off, save $300.01). Yet one more option is a configuration with a Ryzen AI Max+ 390, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for

Geekom A7 Max AI Mini PC Hits A Low $699









Geekom A7 Max AI mini PC, which is on sale for $699 at Best Buy (save $140). Pivoting to something smaller and cheaper, another non-member deal is a discount on the, which is on sale for





This is obviously a different class of machine, though it's still AMD-powered—pop the hood and you'll find an Ryzen 9 7940HS Phoenix processor based on Zen 4. That's an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 4GHz base clock, 5.2GHz max boost clock, 8MB L2 + 16MB L3 cache, onboard Radeon 780M graphics with 12 cores running at up to 2.8GHz, and onboard NPU capable of up to 10 TOPS.













Other key specs include 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM (expandable to 128GB), a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity, dual LAN ports, a bunch of USB ports (see above), and various other odds and ends. It also comes with Windows 11 Pro installed.