Best Buy Slashed $1,350 Off This Alienware Gaming PC With An RTX 5080





Deals are everywhere right now, not just at Amazon. Countering the online retailer's mega Prime Day event, Best Buy is hosting a Tech Fest sale that runs until Sunday, and is serving up discounts on a wide range of electronics, including high-end gaming PCs. If you have ever wanted to splurge on an Alienware setup, this is the time to do it.

Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop With A GeForce RTX 5080 Is $1,350 Off

Alienware Aurora gaming desktop for $3,199.99 at Best Buy (save $1,350). It comes loaded with hardware, including 32GB of DDR5-5200 memory and a 2TB solid state drive (SSD). Suffice to say, RAM and storage are worth their weight in gold these days, so it's nice to see this system not skimp on either front. While still not cheap, you can grab thisfor. It comes loaded with hardware, including 32GB of DDR5-5200 memory and a 2TB solid state drive (SSD). Suffice to say, RAM and storage are worth their weight in gold these days, so it's nice to see this system not skimp on either front.





Also inside the chassis is an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor (24 cores, up to 5.7GHz, 40MB L2 + 36MB L3 cache, onboard NPU capable of 13 TOPS) based on Arrow Lake, which is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 . That is a potent combination, and it is one of the least expensive prebuilts on Best Buy's website to offer this duo.





The system is based on Dell's newest version of the Alienware Aurora, which brings with it a more streamlined design language compared to some previous Alienware designs. It consists of a sleek 36-liter tower and features a 240mm CPU liquid cooler with AlienFX lighting.





Alienware Aurora configuration for $2,499.99 at Best Buy (save $680). It features all of the same hardware and design, except for the GPU—it trades the GeForce RTX 5080 for a A less expensive but still potent alternative is thisfor(save $680). It features all of the same hardware and design, except for the GPU—it trades the GeForce RTX 5080 for a GeForce RTX 5070 , for a price that is $700 lower.

HP Omen Gaming Desktop With A GeForce RTX 5080 Is On Sale For $2,599

HP Omen desktop that is on sale for $2,599.99 at Best Buy (save $500). Like the first Alienware Aurora setup above, it features a GeForce RTX 5080 for gaming and graphics, but it is paired with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 28MB L2 + 33MB L3 cache, no onboard NPU) based on Raptor Lake. Another option, depending on the route you want to take, is thisthat is on sale for. Like the first Alienware Aurora setup above, it features a GeForce RTX 5080 for gaming and graphics, but it is paired with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 28MB L2 + 33MB L3 cache, no onboard NPU) based on Raptor Lake.





As such, it's built around an older platform. You also get half the storage with a 1TB SSD, but the same amount of RAM at 32GB. The RAM is also a little bit faster (DDR5-6000).





If you're okay with a slower CPU with fewer cores, then this is an intriguing deal. We're not so much concerned with the older socket (LGA 1700 versus LGA 1851), as Intel will be introducing a newer socket design with Nova Lake-S (LGA 1954) anyway.





Here are a few more gaming PC deals: