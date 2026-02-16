CATEGORIES
Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale Slashes Samsung OLED TVs By Thousands

by Paul LillyMonday, February 16, 2026, 10:06 AM EDT
Angled render of Samsung's S84F OLED TV on a purplish background.
George Washington never binged-watched a TV series on a big and glorious OLED display, but you certainly can. Upgrading to an OLED TV doesn't have to put a big hit on your bank account, either. Best Buy is serving up discounts on whole bunch of OLED TVs in its Presidents' Day sale, with savings of up to $1,300 off the suggested pricing.

Samsung's 65-Inch S84F OLED TV Is A Low $899.99

There was a time when shopping for a 65-inch OLED TV would carried the risk of sticker shock. For the most part, that's not the case anymore, as evidenced by this 65-inch Samsung S84F OLED TV that's on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy (save $1,100).

Part of the reason for the sub-$1,000 price tag is because this is technically an entry-level model within Samsung's OLED lineup. However, OLED itself is a premium technology, and the S84F is an excellent all-round performer.

For one, it features quantum-dot technology. It also boasts full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 connectivity all all four of its ports, making it a suitable choice for gaming (it's a FreeSync Premium TV) with support for 120Hz at 4K and also variable refresh rate (VRR) support.

The one knock is that Samsung still hasn't embraced Dolby Vision, but you get HDR10+.

Panasonic's 55-Inch OLED Fire TV Is Just $699.99

Panasonic OLED Fire TV on a gray gradient background.

Another lower-cost option in the realm of OLED is this 55-inch Panasonic OLED TV (55Z85AP) that's on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $148). It's not a ginormous discount, but even the full retail price is on the more affordable side, due to this being a 55-inch model.

Don't the let the pricing fool you, though, this is a TV with features that punch above its discount. You get four HDMI 2.1 ports, two of which deliver the spec's full bandwidth to play games at 4K and 120Hz, with VRR support as well. And yes, this is another FreeSync Premium model.

You also get Dolby Vision on this model, along with HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. For smart chores, Panasonic opted for Amazon's Fire TV platform.

Here are some more OLED TV deals...
