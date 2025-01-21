Best Buy Lists Gaming PCs With Every GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Model







Hot on the heels of NVIDIA unveiling its GeForce RTX 50 series in both mobile and desktop form, OEMs and hardware partners have followed suit with product refreshes of their own, and they're starting to appear at retail. We saw this with the first laptops feature mobile GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs get listed at Best Buy , and now the retailer has a rather robust lineup of desktop systems that leverage the new SKUs.





It's not just the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, either. We count 15 desktop configurations collectively sporting the entire range of NVIDIA's new GPUs, including not only the GeForce RTX 5090, but also the GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and GeForce RTX 5070.













As it stands, the least expensive configuration is an ASUS ROG G700 gaming PC (pictured up top) that's kitted with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF processor, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB solid state drive (SSD). It's priced at $1,849.99





The least expensive GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model is another ASUS ROG G700 setup with otherwise the same specs, priced at $2,149.99 . There's also a Skytech Gaming Azure 3 gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, an elusive AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD that's listed for $2,349.99





Moving up to the GeForce RTX 5080, Best Buy lists several different models, none less expensive than CyberPowerPC's Gamer Supreme with a Ryzen 9 9900X processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD priced at $2,299



