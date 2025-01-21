Best Buy Lists Gaming PCs With Every GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Model

Hot on the heels of NVIDIA unveiling its GeForce RTX 50
series in both mobile and desktop form, OEMs and hardware partners have followed suit with product refreshes of their own, and they're starting to appear at retail. We saw this with the first laptops feature mobile GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs get listed at Best Buy
, and now the retailer has a rather robust lineup of desktop systems that leverage the new SKUs.
It's not just the flagship GeForce RTX 5090, either. We count 15 desktop configurations collectively sporting the entire range of NVIDIA's new GPUs, including not only the GeForce RTX 5090, but also the GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and GeForce RTX 5070.
As it stands, the least expensive configuration is an ASUS ROG G700 gaming PC (pictured up top) that's kitted with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF processor, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB solid state drive (SSD). It's priced at $1,849.99
.
The least expensive GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model is another ASUS ROG G700 setup with otherwise the same specs, priced at $2,149.99
. There's also a Skytech Gaming Azure 3 gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, an elusive AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD that's listed for $2,349.99
.
Moving up to the GeForce RTX 5080, Best Buy lists several different models, none less expensive than CyberPowerPC's Gamer Supreme with a Ryzen 9 9900X processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD priced at $2,299
.
As for the GeForce RTX 5090, we count three desktops models sporting the flagship GPU, the least expensive of which is another CyberPowerPC Game Supreme setup with a Core Ultra 9 285KF processor, 64GB of RAM, and a 4TB SSD that's listed for $2,699.99
. Not too bad when you consider that a GeForce RTX 5090 by itself is a $1,999.99 GPU.
Credit to Videocardz
and a tip they received from CPun on spotting the newest additions
—we hadn't checked previously, but apparently the first listings did not include any desktop configurations with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or GeForce RTX 5070, which are (so far) the least expensive GPUs within the new family based on NVIDIA's Blackwell
architecture.
The caveat is that none of these GeForce RTX 50 PCs at Best Buy
are actually available to buy yet—they're all listed a "Coming soon" with a few adding a "Notify me" button. We imagine they will be soon, though, along with a lot more configs getting added to the mix.