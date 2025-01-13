Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 50 GPUs Are Already Listed At Best Buy





NVIDIA did gamers a solid by unveiling its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs in both desktop and mobile form, rather than just announcing desktop parts and then waiting weeks or months to unveil the mobile lineup. And according to NVIDIA, gaming laptops rocking its newest generation mobile GPUs will be available in March. That's not far off in the distance. Be that as it may, Best Buy isn't waiting around to tease what's in store—it's already listed a whole bunch of models.





None of the GeForce RTX 50 series laptops listed at Best Buy are actually available to order or even preorder yet, but it's a good sign to see product pages this early. It suggests that there won't be a delay (not that we're expecting one). The listings also give us a glimpse of what we can expect from a couple of NVIDIA's hardware partners, namely ASUS and HP.





Almost all of the early listings are for ASUS-brand laptops,which is evidently readying a varied lineup across its ROG Strix and ROG Zephyrus product stacks. There's also an HP Omen Max system mingling with its ASUS ROG cohorts.









So far, the least expensive model listed is the ASUS ROG Strix G16 shown up top. It carries an $1,899.99 MSRP and features a 16-inch IPS display with a 1900x1200 resolution (WUXGA), 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.







It pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics chip. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.





Here's a high level overview of all nine systems...