CATEGORIES
home News

Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 50 GPUs Are Already Listed At Best Buy

by Paul LillyMonday, January 13, 2025, 10:51 AM EDT
ASUS ROG gaming laptop on a black and gray gradient background.
NVIDIA did gamers a solid by unveiling its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs in both desktop and mobile form, rather than just announcing desktop parts and then waiting weeks or months to unveil the mobile lineup. And according to NVIDIA, gaming laptops rocking its newest generation mobile GPUs will be available in March. That's not far off in the distance. Be that as it may, Best Buy isn't waiting around to tease what's in store—it's already listed a whole bunch of models.

None of the GeForce RTX 50 series laptops listed at Best Buy are actually available to order or even preorder yet, but it's a good sign to see product pages this early. It suggests that there won't be a delay (not that we're expecting one). The listings also give us a glimpse of what we can expect from a couple of NVIDIA's hardware partners, namely ASUS and HP.

Almost all of the early listings are for ASUS-brand laptops,which is evidently readying a varied lineup across its ROG Strix and ROG Zephyrus product stacks. There's also an HP Omen Max system mingling with its ASUS ROG cohorts.

Best Buy listings for gaming laptops for GeForce RTX 50 series hardware.

So far, the least expensive model listed is the ASUS ROG Strix G16 shown up top. It carries an $1,899.99 MSRP and features a 16-inch IPS display with a 1900x1200 resolution (WUXGA), 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

It pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics chip. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Here's a high level overview of all nine systems...
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on stage at CES in front of a slide showing prices for GeForce RTX 50 series laptops.

Keep in mind that this is an early look at some upcoming gaming laptop models. Best Buy will undoubtedly have a wider selection than what currently exists, along with some potentially cheaper options. At CES 2025, NVIDIA said that laptops with GeForce RTX 5070 hardware will start at $1,299, followed by GeForce RTX 5070 Ti laptops starting at $1,599, GeForce RTX 5080 laptops starting at $2,199, and GeForce RTX 5090 laptops starting at $2,899.
Tags:  Gaming, Mobile, Laptops, Best Buy, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 50 series
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment