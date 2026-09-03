Best Buy Labor Day Sale: Score Up To 50% Off Top Chromebook Brands
by
Chris Harper
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Thursday, September 03, 2026, 02:40 PM EDT
From now through to September 7th, Best Buy is running its annual Labor Day sale, which includes some massive savings for Chromebooks, particularly mid-range and high-end Chromebooks that are typically more expensive than more mainstream alternatives.
The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514, for example, is available for $579 USD or roughly 22% ($170 USD) off. The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 5 14 is a 14-inch foldable hybrid laptop/tablet powered by a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 918 SoC, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 14-inch screen has a 1920 x 1200p resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, and uses an IPS panel for accurate colors and great viewing angles.
Not only does the system include built-in support for Google's Gemini AI, but the graphics capabilities of the onboard Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU is competitive with Intel's Iris Xe iGPUs. That also makes this MediaTek Kompanio capable of some decent Android gaming.
There are some very budget friendly options available as well. The HP Chromebook 14 is going for as low as $179 USD during the sale, which is $220 USD off of its usual $399 price—a whopping 55% discount.
It is worth noting, however, that this system was entry level even when it was released back in 2021. The HP Chromebook 14 has only a dual-core Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB of RAM, and 64 GB of eMMC storage. It's a fairly humble 14-inch laptop, but if you only need to do light browsing and run Google's web apps, it'll get the job done.
Another strong mid-range Chromebook on sale right now is the ASUS CX34 Chromebook Plus, which is discounted to $379 USD, but normally runs as high as $729 USD. That's a discount of $350 USD, or an excellent 48% off.
The ASUS CX34 Chromebook Plus has a 13th Generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, Gemini AI built in, and 128 GB of local storage. For a relatively affordable Chromebook, the ASUS CX34 Chromebook Plus may be one of the most-balanced choices at its $379 USD price point.
Finally, for those searching for a more premium Chromebook, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus is worthy of consideration. For the Labor Day sale, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus starts at $849 USD, which is a $149.01 (or a 15%) discount lower than its usual $999 USD pricing.
The Lenovo Chromebook Plus is arguably the most attractive and performant Chromebook available on this list. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus boasts a 14-inch 2K OLED touschreen, and is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 SoC, with up to 16GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
What you're really paying for is the display—both the Lenovo Chromebook Plus and the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin have 14-inch, 16:10 display, with 1920 x 1200 resolutions. The difference is that Lenovo's Chromebook Plus features a 400 nit OLED panel rated for 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, whereas the Acer machine uses an IPS panel at 300 nits and only 100% sRGB color gamut coverage.