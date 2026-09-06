Best Buy Labor Day Sale Brings Big Savings On Laptops, Gaming PCs And More

ASUS ROG Strix G16 - Image: ASUS

The weekend may be nearly over, but there is still time to save big on a range of gaming laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, and more during Best Buy's Labor Day sales event, which ends on Monday. We're seeing hundreds of dollars off several gaming PCs from the likes of ASUS, Acer, HP, and more, as well as some discounts on Apple gear.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop Is $550 Off

ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop that is on sale for $1,749.99 at Best Buy (save $550). This is one of the least expensive configurations to wield a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti mobile GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM. Pictured above is a well-equippedgaming laptop that is on sale for. This is one of the least expensive configurations to wield a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti mobile GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 VRAM.





That's a great upper-midrange GPU for gaming with plenty of Blackwell-based horsepower to take advantage of this system's 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), 165Hz refresh rate, and 3ms response time.





It's also powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX Dragon Range processor, which is a Zen 4 chip configured with 16 cores, 32 threads, up to a 5.3GHz boost clock, and 16MB L2 + 64MB L3 for 80MB of total cache.





Other key specs include 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD), dual USB4 (USB-C) ports, dual USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 output, Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity, and a 4-cell battery that ASUS claims is good for up to 10 hours of run time. There's also a MUX switch on this laptop.





MSI Vector 16 HX AI for $1,659 at Best Buy (save $139). It's a smaller savings and it's not a Labor Day deal, but it is the least expensive model to feature the same GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. Alternatively, you can score thefor. It's a smaller savings and it's not a Labor Day deal, but it is the least expensive model to feature the same GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

HP Omen 35L Desktop PC Is $480 Off

HP Omen 35L - Image: HP



HP Omen 35L remains the least expensive prebuilt at Best Buy to sport a GeForce RTX 5080. Unfortunately, it's not discounted quite as steeply as it was when we $2,619.99 (save $480), it's still a solid setup for money. If you are shopping for a desktop PC instead, thisremains the least expensive prebuilt at Best Buy to sport a GeForce RTX 5080. Unfortunately, it's not discounted quite as steeply as it was when we highlighted this same PC a couple of weeks ago, but at, it's still a solid setup for money.





In addition to the GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, this configuration features an Intel Core i7-14700F processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 28MB L2 + 33MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, along with 32GB of DDR5-6000 Kingston Fury RGB memory, a 1TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity.





Here are some Labor Day PC deals: