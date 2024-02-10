Best Buy Flash Sale Offers MacBook Airs For Record Low Prices
Nothing says “I love you” quite like a MacBook. We jest, of course, but nevertheless there are some incredible deals going on right now if you'd like to surprise that special someone for Valentine’s Day.
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 ChipWhile Apple has already introduced its latest M3 silicon based MacBook Pros and iMacs, the latest MacBook Air is still running on the M2 chip. For most use cases, that is not necessarily a bad thing. The M2 with a 10-core GPU delivers plenty of power and performance for many users.
The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 also comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. While that may not sound like a lot to PC users out there, it is sufficient for everyday computing tasks, and can even handle advanced photo/video editing, and multitasking.
The MacBook Air comes with a 15-inch 2880 x 1864 Retina display that is quite sharp and ideal for watching movies and playing casual games. The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 with 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is on sale for $300 off or just $999.
Also on sale right now is the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That model is $300 off and available for $1,399.
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1If someone wants to get into the Apple ecosystem at an even lower price, the Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch M1 could be just what the doctor ordered. This little gem comes with an M1 8-core processor with a 7-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB of unified memory, and a fast 256GB SSD.
The fanless design is silent, under every workload, and the machine offers battery life that can deliver up to 18 hours of usage between charges. The 2560 x 1600 Retina display delivers crist, sharp visuals at better than Full HD resolution.
Also available is a Full HD webcam and a three-microphone array, tuned to focus on the user's voice, rather than noise that may be going on around them.
The Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch with M1 chip and 8GB RAM is $250 off, or only $749.99.
Need more power from Apple’s latest M3 processor in a small form factor? Then be sure to check out the Apple 2023 MacBook Pro 14.2-inch M3 with 8GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD -- that model is 13% off and only $1,399.
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (Honorable Mention)If you'd prefer something a little larger, more powerful, and equipped with dual screens, there's also a promo running on the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo worth checking out. Not only does this unique machine come with a gorgeous 15-inch 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen display, it also gives users another 14-inch, wide-aspect 4K touchscreen to boot. The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo is a perfect companion for content creators and professionals who need more screen real estate on the go, that don't want to deal with an external display.
This powerful laptop comes an i7-1010870H CPU, 16GB RAM, a GeForce RTX 3070, and a 1TB SSD. It also featura the Asus ErgoLift Stand, which makes it more comfortable to type on, and a detachable palm rest. Content creators will also love the Asus stylus pen for precise edits, doodling, or annotation. The ScreenPad Plus control panel also delivers precise control over creative apps, with four types of controls available: Dial, Button, Slider, and Scroll.
Asus also claims that the ZenBook Pro Duo is extremely durable, having been designed to meet “ultra-demanding” military standards for durability.
The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 with a 15.6-inch OLED 4K display, Intel i7-10870H CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GeForce RTX 3070 is on sale for 29% off at just $1,699.99.