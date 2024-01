Apple Just Sold Over 200K Vision Pro Headsets Worth A Staggering $700M

The initial rush of preorders are certainly impressive, but it is yet unknown if the Vision Pro will face diminishing returns as time goes on or gain popularity as it enters the public sphere. There are many valid reasons why the sales volume may slow down, starting with pricing. With a $3,499 MSRP, the Vision Pro is an ostensibly high-end product for a smaller niche.Many users with glasses will need prescription Zeiss lenses for Vision Pro, which add an extra $149 to the already steep price. Combine that with the novelty of this product, and it makes sense why Apple recommends in-store pickup of these units so that proper measurements can be verified and questions answered. It's also charging $499 for an AppleCare+ plan, for those who don't want to risk outrageous repair costs , should something break.Vision Pro appeals to technologists and those wanting to experience the bleeding edge of tech, but it still has not proven its case in everyday usability. The iPhone or MacBook Pro both have ardent followings due to their utilitarian nature for daily productivity and life.The main issues that will have to eventually be addressed by Apple for mainstream adoption are significant, but certainly not insurmountable if the product proves worthy. Pricing will have to come down, either with improved volume or paired-down models with less features. The comfort and usability side is also vital. Far users have not taken a liking to extended use of headsets on the market due to their very nature, and according to early reviews, Vision Pro has some heft to it.Apps and how a user interacts with Vision Pro will also be vital. Apple needs something akin to what the iPhone or iPad offer users to keep them engaged consistently. For now, early adopters are certainly hopping on the wave, and time will tell if sales incentivize Apple to push forward aggressively.