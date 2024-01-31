Apple Just Sold Over 200K Vision Pro Headsets Worth A Staggering $700M
In the history of tech products, there are often some outliers that defy expectation and take an unexpectedly divergent path. While it is still early, the Apple Vision Pro is one such product that has an unpredictable trajectory.
According to MacRumors, Apple has sold in the neighborhood of 200,000 Vision Pro units within its pre-order window. Preorders started on January 19th, with consumers set to received their products on February 2nd in the United States. With a total likely exceeding $700 million (assuming not all 200,000 unit sales were for the base $3,499 model, but even if they were, that comes out $699.8 million), all eyes will be on Vision Pro as it makes it way through uncharted territory.
Due to the unique nature of the Vision Pro, it is expected that it will garner a significant amount of interest from first adopters and enthusiasts. Apple has been known to take existing product categories and polish them with a refined luster, such as the iPod or iPhone.
According to MacRumors, Apple has sold in the neighborhood of 200,000 Vision Pro units within its pre-order window. Preorders started on January 19th, with consumers set to received their products on February 2nd in the United States. With a total likely exceeding $700 million (assuming not all 200,000 unit sales were for the base $3,499 model, but even if they were, that comes out $699.8 million), all eyes will be on Vision Pro as it makes it way through uncharted territory.
Due to the unique nature of the Vision Pro, it is expected that it will garner a significant amount of interest from first adopters and enthusiasts. Apple has been known to take existing product categories and polish them with a refined luster, such as the iPod or iPhone.
The initial rush of preorders are certainly impressive, but it is yet unknown if the Vision Pro will face diminishing returns as time goes on or gain popularity as it enters the public sphere. There are many valid reasons why the sales volume may slow down, starting with pricing. With a $3,499 MSRP, the Vision Pro is an ostensibly high-end product for a smaller niche.
Many users with glasses will need prescription Zeiss lenses for Vision Pro, which add an extra $149 to the already steep price. Combine that with the novelty of this product, and it makes sense why Apple recommends in-store pickup of these units so that proper measurements can be verified and questions answered. It's also charging $499 for an AppleCare+ plan, for those who don't want to risk outrageous repair costs, should something break.
Vision Pro appeals to technologists and those wanting to experience the bleeding edge of tech, but it still has not proven its case in everyday usability. The iPhone or MacBook Pro both have ardent followings due to their utilitarian nature for daily productivity and life.
Apps and how a user interacts with Vision Pro will also be vital. Apple needs something akin to what the iPhone or iPad offer users to keep them engaged consistently. For now, early adopters are certainly hopping on the wave, and time will tell if sales incentivize Apple to push forward aggressively.
Many users with glasses will need prescription Zeiss lenses for Vision Pro, which add an extra $149 to the already steep price. Combine that with the novelty of this product, and it makes sense why Apple recommends in-store pickup of these units so that proper measurements can be verified and questions answered. It's also charging $499 for an AppleCare+ plan, for those who don't want to risk outrageous repair costs, should something break.
Vision Pro appeals to technologists and those wanting to experience the bleeding edge of tech, but it still has not proven its case in everyday usability. The iPhone or MacBook Pro both have ardent followings due to their utilitarian nature for daily productivity and life.
The main issues that will have to eventually be addressed by Apple for mainstream adoption are significant, but certainly not insurmountable if the product proves worthy. Pricing will have to come down, either with improved volume or paired-down models with less features. The comfort and usability side is also vital. Far users have not taken a liking to extended use of headsets on the market due to their very nature, and according to early reviews, Vision Pro has some heft to it.
Apps and how a user interacts with Vision Pro will also be vital. Apple needs something akin to what the iPhone or iPad offer users to keep them engaged consistently. For now, early adopters are certainly hopping on the wave, and time will tell if sales incentivize Apple to push forward aggressively.