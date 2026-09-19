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Best Buy Flash Deal: 55" LG 4K OLED TV Hits A Low $799, Save $600

by Paul LillySaturday, September 19, 2026, 07:47 AM EDT
LG B6E Series OLED AI 4K Smart TV
LG B6E Series OLED AI 4K Smart TV - Image: LG
Upgrading to an OLED display used to mean bracing for a big dent to your bank account, but those days are quickly becoming old news. These days, OLED options are both plentiful and more affordable than ever, and if you can catch one on sale, an OLED TV can even deliver a strong value proposition. Such is the case with Best Buy's flash sale on LG's 55-inch B6E series OLED TV. 

Score A 55-Inch LG B6E Series OLED TV For $600 Off

Best Buy has been on a heater recently with its rotating deals of the day. Yesterday, the retailer served up a $570 discount on an ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with a 3K OLED panel, and today it's following that up by marking down LG's 55-inch B6E series OLED TV to an affordable $799.99 (save $600).

The timely deal arrives as the 2026-2027 NFL season is just getting started (we're on to week two this weekend). Typically, the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl see some of the best deals on TVs, though this one arrives with plenty of time to catch most of the regular season, and course playoffs. But is the B6E series any good?

Well, the folks at Rtings evaluated LG's B6E (in 65-inch form) and found that it's a good option for watching sports and a "great choice for a wide seating arrangement" due to its generous viewing angle that does not degrade when you move to the sides. The only real knock is that it's not idea for really bright rooms, though it can handle moderate glare.

The B6E series sits below LG's entry-level B6 series and is similar overall. It trades some amenities for a cheaper price—it comes with a simple remote and lacks AI voice control and room audio correction—but otherwise it features the same full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 connectivity across all four ports, it's powered by the same LG α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 image processor, and it runs LG's webOS platform.

Gamers should take notice of this deal, too. According to Rtings, the B6E is an "excellent TV for gaming" with low input lag, "stunning" visuals, and robust array of gaming-related features such as a native 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support.

To put the deal of the day pricing into perspective, it now costs the same as LG's smaller 48-inch B6 OLED TV, which is on sale for $799.99 at Best Buy as well.

All that said, the elephant in the room is that LG is under a bit of fire following an investigation by Gamers Nexus over how much data LG TVs collect, and in the manner they do so. LG denies some of the claims, but if you're turned off, there other OLED deals out there. And if not, but you want something higher-end, LG's C6 series is currently discounted too.

Here are some more OLED TV deals:
Sony Bravia 6 OLED TV
Sony Bravia 6 OLED TV - Image: Sony
And if none of these catch your eye, stay tuned—Amazon will be hosting its 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days event in just a few weeks (October 6-7).
Tags:  deals, TV, Television, LG, OLED
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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