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Score An RTX 5080 ROG Zephyrus G14 With Stunning OLED For $570 Off

by Paul LillyFriday, September 18, 2026, 10:50 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 - Image: ASUS
Best Buy is currently discounting several hundred dollars from the sleek and sexy (as far as a laptop can be sexy) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, which is packing a gorgeous 3K OLED display with a 120Hz rate. Also of note, despite the premium panel, the sale price makes this one of the least expensive laptops to feature a mobile GeForce RTX 5080 GPU.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 With A GeForce RTX 5080 Is Several Hundred Dollars Off

If you are quick, you can snag the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 for $2,599.99 at Best Buy (save $570). The reason for the urgency is because this is listed as the retailer's deal of the day, so it will presumably go up in price tomorrow.

Of course, $2,599.99 is not chump change by any stretch. However, looking at the other listings on Best Buy, there are not many models being sold for less that feature the same GPU.

That's impressive, given that OLED is the kind of thing that typically warrants an up-charge. In this case, the ROG Zephyrus G14 sports a 14-inch OLED display with a 2880x1880 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. It also supports NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology to keep the action smooth and tear-free.

Beyond the high-end panel and fast GPU, this is a fully-loaded system powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Strix Point processor. That's a 12-core/24-thread chip with four Zen 5 cores clocked at 2GHz to 5.1GHz, and eight Zen 5c cores running at 2GHz to 3.3GHz.

The Strix Point chip also wields 12MB L2 + 24MB L3 for 36MB of total cache and a dedicated NPU that flexes up to 50 TOPS for AI workloads (the chip as a whole is rated for up to 80 TOPS).

This laptop also comes configured with a generous 32GB of fast LPDDR5X-8000 memory and a capacious 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). Those specs should not be overlooked, given the current market landscape that has seen prices for memory and storage skyrocket.

We have not played around with this specific configuration, though we did review a tamer 2024-model ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 and found it easy to recommend.

Tags:  deals, Asus, Laptops, rog zephyrus g14
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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