Best Buy's Black Friday Deals Pop Early For Huge Savings On Gaming Laptops, TVs, And More





There's still almost a week to go before we get to Halloween and Thanksgiving is still a month out. Nevertheless, retailers are already starting to post Black Friday bargains. Best Buy is one of the first out of the gate, with big discounts currently applied to gaming laptops and desktops, 4K televisions, and a whole lot more. Let's go over some of the highlights.





Lenovo's Ideapad Gaming 3 model for (save $350). Consider this one a lower-end to mid-range laptop with a respectable configuration for the asking price. More specifically, this 15.6-inch laptop comes equipped with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, If you're in need of a relatively affordable gaming laptop, you can snagmodel for $549.99 at Best Buy (save $350). Consider this one a lower-end to mid-range laptop with a respectable configuration for the asking price. More specifically, this 15.6-inch laptop comes equipped with a Ryzen 5 5600H processor, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.





We'd be tempted to double the RAM and storage, though you could still get by with the stock config. As for the 15.6-inch screen, it's a Full HD 1080p panel with a fast 120Hz refresh rate, which is a nice amenity in this price range.











15.6-inch HP Victus is on sale for (save $320). This one pairs an Intel Core i5-12450H processor with a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. You forgo any RTX features, but here again you're looking at a respectable setup for the money. If you're looking for an even more affordable gaming laptop, thisis on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy (save $320). This one pairs an Intel Core i5-12450H processor with a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. You forgo any RTX features, but here again you're looking at a respectable setup for the money.





It also comes standard with 8GB of RAM, but offers up twice the storage of the Ideapad, with a 512GB SSD tucked inside. You also get a slightly faster refresh rate (144Hz versus 120Hz) on the 1080p display.









ASUS ROG Gaming Desktop for (save $400), which is roughly the cost of the parts (or less, if factoring in a Windows license). Looking for a lower-priced desktop PC instead? You can score anfor $699.99 at Best Buy (save $400), which is roughly the cost of the parts (or less, if factoring in a Windows license).





The caveat is that you have to be okay not living on the cutting edge, because you're not going to find Raptor Lake or Ada Lovelace in this machine. Instead, it comes with an Intel Core i5-11400F processor paired with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Other specs include 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a modest 500W power supply.









Samsung 75-inch 4K LED TV (TU690T) for (save $270). That's a really good price for a 75-inch model. Long gone are the days when buying a big screen TV might have required taking out a second mortgage. Driving the point home is thisfor $579.99 at Best Buy (save $270). That's a really good price for a 75-inch model.





You're not going to find OLED or mini LED technology in this price range (not for a 75-inch model), but you do get a 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR support. You're also looking a Tizen-powered smart TV experience bolstered by support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2.





Here are some other noteworthy Black Friday deals that are available now...