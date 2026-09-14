MacBook Neo Alternative: Best Buy Drops 16GB Lenovo Laptop To $499.99

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i - Image: Lenovo / Best Buy

If you missed out on late-summer sales and the initial flurry of back-to-school discounts, don't despair, especially if you are on the hunt for a lower cost laptop. There are still plenty of bargains out there, including the return of a discounted Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i as Best Buy's deal of the day, which once again undercuts Apple's MacBook Neo.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Is Slashed To $499.99

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i, bringing it down to $499.99. We covered this exact deal around this same time in August, and it remains a standout option for anyone searching for a capable everyday PC that's also affordable. Once again, Best Buy has slashed $400 off the MSRP of the, bringing it. We covered this exact deal around this same time in August, and it remains a standout option for anyone searching for a capable everyday PC that's also affordable.





That was the whole point of Apple's MacBook Neo , though since its release, a round of price hikes has increased the baseline cost to $699.99 (up from $599.99). Don't get us wrong, the MacBook Neo is still a fine option, despite having just 8GB of unified memory.





Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3i, however, packs twice as much RAM at 16GB (LPDDR5-4800), while matching the MacBook Neo's 256GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage.





It also features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U processor (10C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake and a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.





Connectivity options include dual USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a single USB 3.2 Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 output, and Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth for wireless chores.

Dell Touch Laptop Is On Sale For $699.99

Dell Touch Laptop - Image: Dell / Best Buy



Dell laptop model that's on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy (save $300). If a touchscreen is a must-have feature, then check out thisthat's on sale for





Whereas the display on the Lenovo model above is a non-touch TN panel, this Dell laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen with the same 1920x1080 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.





Underneath the hood, it's also packing a slightly faster Core i7-1355U processor (10C/12T, up to 5GHz, 12MB L3 cache), along with the same amount of RAM (16GB DDR5-4400) and twice the storage capacity (512GB). So essentially, you get a bit more speed, two times the storage, and touch support for $200 more.





Here are a few more sub-$1,000 laptop deals: