Twenty Days Of Best Buy Deals: Elgato Stream Deck XL, PS5 And Xbox Games And More
In case it bears repeating, the end of the year is when retailers aggressively push out bargains and discounts, which by no coincidence lines up with the holiday shopping season. Did you miss out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday? No worries—Best Buy is hosting a "20 Days of Deals" event that runs through December 17, with each day serving up a new batch of discounts. So, what's on tap for today? Let's have a look.
To kick things off, Elgato's Stream Deck XL peripheral for streamers is marked down to $184.99 at Best Buy (and also at Amazon for the same discount), which is $65 below its MSRP and also the lowest price to date. This extra large keypad puts 32 customizable LCD-backlit keys arranged in an 8x4 grid at finger's length. This affords one-touch tactile access to your favorite apps, tools, and platforms.
It's well-supported too—the Stream Deck XL integrates rather easily with a host of popular services, including OBS, Twitch, YouTube, Discord, Philips Hue (for smart home control), and more.
Need a powerful tablet? If so, check out Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra—it's marked down to $699.99 at Best Buy (save $400). We reviewed the non-Ultra variant and came away impressed. The Ultra version kicks things up a notch with a bigger 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960x1848 resolution.
The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which while no longer the flagship SoC in the Qualcomm's lineup, is still a very fast part. It also features 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage that's expandable via microSD, dual 12MP cameras on the front (wide angle and ultra-wide angle), 13MP camera on the back, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. It also comes with an S-Pen.
Unfortunately, this is also the time of year that porch pirates come out in full force. If you don't have one already, a security camera adds a layer of protection. It's not foolproof, but it's better than nothing. With that mind, you can pick up the Ring Video Doorbell for just $54.99 right now (save $45).
As the name implies, the Ring Video Doorbell is a smart doorbell with a video feed. This can be handy for catching porch pirates in the act, as well as simply seeing (and communicating with) whoever is at your door, be it a neighbor, delivery person, etc.
Specs on this model include 1920x1080 resolution video, battery-powered (can also be hardwired to your existing doorbell setup), and 2-way audio communication.
Here are some more holiday deals...
- Sony PlayStation 5 Slim + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $499.99
- Sony PlayStation 5 Slim + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Bundle: $499.99
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security Kit: $149.99 (save $100)
- Ring Alarm 5-Piece Security Kit: $119.99 (save $80)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5): $17.99 (save $32)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Standard Edition (PS5): $39.99 (save $30)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cross-Gen Edition (Xbox Series X): $39.99 (save $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Standard Edition (Xbox Series X): $34.99 (save $35)
- Madden NFL 24 Standard Edition (PS5): $34.99 (save $35)
- Madden NFL 24 Standard Edition (Xbox Series X / One): $34.99 (save $35)
- EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition (PS5): $34.99 (save $35)
- EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition (Xbox Series X / One): $34.99 (save $35)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: $99.99 (save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 64GB: $129.99 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB: $419.99 (save $30)