Best Buy's Black Friday Deals On DJI Drones Are So Good They're Flying Off The Shelf
It may be cold outside, but Best Buy has some super-hot deals on DJI drones that will heat things up. Whether someone is a beginner or a seasoned flyer, there is a deal for all.
DJI Air 2S Fly More ComboThe DJI Air 2S makes for a great addition to any drone arsenal. The drone features a 1-inch CMOS sensor, powerful autonomous functions, and a compact body weighing less than 600g. It is perfect for aerial photographers on the move, and with the Fly More Combo flyers will get an extra battery, carry bag, and more.
The 1-inch sensor is capable of capturing drone footage in 5K/30fps video. Need to film in a dark setting? No worries, thanks to a high dynamic range, high resolution, and accurate color reproduction, even in low-light scenarios.
With the MasterShots feature, flyers will be able to easily capture cinematic footage with a simple tap. Simply select your subject, and the drone will film while executing ten different maneuvers in sequence, keeping the subject center-frame and generating a short cinematic video afterward.
The DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo drone with remote control comes with a savings of $260 and a low price of $1,039.99.
DJI Avata Pro-View ComboThe DJI Avata Pro-View drone is for beginners and experts alike. Flyers will be immersed in the action while viewing what the drone sees via the DJI goggles, while maneuvering is controlled by an intuitive motion controller.
Users will not only be immersed as they fly through the air, but the Avata drone can also capture footage in stunning 4K/60fps. The footage is kept steady with the help of RockSteady and HorizonSteady features built-in.
In-flight maneuvers are controlled via the DJI Motion Controller. It follows the flyer's hand movements and allows users of all levels to fly with confidence.
The DJI Avata Pro-View Combo drone with motion controller (Goggles 2 and RC Motion 2) is on sale for $430 off with a sale price of only $999.99.
Also on sale is the DJI Avata Explorer Combo drone with motion controller (Goggles Integra and RC Motion 2), which is $390 off with a sale price of just $889.99.
DJI Mini 3 ProThe DJI Mini 3 Pro is great for those who want to capture footage in both horizontal and vertical modes. Users can quickly switch between landscape and portrait with a simple tap. This is perfect for aerial photographers who want to post to social media accounts, such as TikTok.
The Mini 3 Pro also comes with a ton of safety features. It is equipped with forward, backward, and downward dual-vision sensors. The built-in screen on the DJI remote controller will also let users see everything the drone sees without having to attach their smartphone.
Aerial photographers will be able to take their content to the next level with stunning 4K/60fps video and 48MP RAW photos. If users want to slow things down, footage can also be captured in dramatic 1080p/120fps slow motion.
The DJI Mini 3 Pro drone and remote control with built-in screen is on sale for $110 off at only $799.99.
Here are a few more DJI drones currently on sale to choose from:
- The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo and remote control with built-in screen is $100 off at a sale price of $699.99.
- The DJI Mini 2 SE drone with remote control has a savings of $40 with a sale price of only $299.99.
- The DJI Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo drone with remote control is $40 off with a sale price of $449.99.