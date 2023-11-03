Amazing Drone Footage Of A Bear Chasing A Man Is Real And Has A Surprise Twist





The proof was sent to the investigators via an email from Dima Smirnov. He was the person that captured the drone footage in question. Smirnov told Snopes that the bear in the footage was a trained bear and that the footage had been stolen from him by the @standartantares TikTok channel. The man running from the bear was @black4riday on Instagram, who also confirmed the bear was real. Smirnov further proved that the drone footage was not altered by providing a video that Snopes posted on YouTube.