Best Buy 4th of July Sale: RGB TV Deals Top Out At $1,300 Off





The display wars are truly never ending and like automobiles, major manufacturers release new models with fancy new technologies every year. So what is the latest buzz? That would be RGB LED televisions . Whereas traditional LED screens beam white or blue light through color filters, RGB LED TVs ditch the white backlight and replace red, green, and blue LEDs in an effort to deliver a wider color spectrum and, in some cases, a brighter image.





"RGB LED TVs offer several benefits, including extremely accurate colors, superior brightness, detailed images and a wide viewing angle. RGB LED is the biggest improvement in TV technology in over a decade. If you're seeking a more realistic and immersive TV-watching experience, a new RGB LED TV is perfect for you," Best Buy explains.





Obviously Best Buy has a vested interested in promoting RGB LED TVs, but it is a potentially meaningful upgrade over traditional LED displays. The downside is that RGB TVs typically carry a pricing premium. That said, if you are ready to make the leap, several models are currently on sale.

85-Inch Hisense UR8 RGB Mini LED TV Is $1,300 Off

Hisense's 85-inch UR8 mini LED TV, which is on sale for $2,199.99 at Best Buy (save $1,300 over MSRP). Now, while price tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa exist for seeing price histories on Amazon, there aren't any that we are aware of for Best Buy. The biggest advertised discount applies to, which is on sale for. Now, while price tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa exist for seeing price histories on Amazon, there aren't any that we are aware of for Best Buy.





Hisense's 85-inch UR9 model, which is on sale for $3,999.99 at Best Buy ($500 off), the UR8 is $1,000 less expensive. Despite the cost savings, it is still well-equipped. Compared tomodel, which is on sale for, the UR8 is $1,000 less expensive. Despite the cost savings, it is still well-equipped.





The UR8 is a 4K resolution TV with RGB mini LED technology, a native 180Hz refresh rate (according to Hisense, though Best Buy lists it at 165Hz), and a wide range of HDR support, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG.





For gamers, the UR8 is an AMD FreeSync Premium model with variable refresh rate (VRR) support. It also features Hisense's Game Bar to quickly check and adjust settings.





75-inch UR8 for $1,699.99 (save $800). If you don't need to go quite as big, you can score the

Samsung's 75-Inch R85H Micro RGB TV Is $500 Off









75-inch Samsung R85H micro RGB TV that's on sale for $2,299.99 at Best Buy (save $500). Not to be confused with micro LED, Samsung's R85H micro RGB was announced in April and sits as a more affordable entry into the space, compared to its flagship R95H. Another option is thisthat's on sale for. Not to be confused with micro LED, Samsung's R85H micro RGB was announced in April and sits as a more affordable entry into the space, compared to its flagship R95H.





"Unlike other RGB TV technologies, the Samsung Micro RGB TV lineup utilizes thousands of micro-sized red, green, and blue LEDs that each emit light independently. These microscopic lights minimize color bleed, enabling expanded color with pinpoint accuracy. In fact, as verified by VDE, Samsung Micro RGB TVs achieve 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color area3, an international standard established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)," the company stated in its press release





Samsung notoriously has shunned Dolby Vision support and that is again the case here, but you do get HDR10+ support. You also get a native 144Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium Pro certification (and with it, VRR support), and Samsung's Tizen platform for smart TV chores.





Here are a few more discounted RGB TVs: