Sony's Super Bright True RGB TV Technology Is Turning Heads





Sony has unveiled its own take on mini LED TV tech called True RGB that swaps the standard white or blue backlights for an array of individually controlled red, green, and blue diodes. This advancement allows the set to generate pure colored light directly at the source, thus bypassing the heavy light filtration that often dims and desaturates the image on conventional screens. By utilizing these primary light sources, Sony’s new system can reach brightness levels of up to 4,000 nits while maintaining a color volume that rivals (and in some metrics exceeds) the capabilities of comparable OLED panels.





Apparently, the development of True RGB has been a 20-year long journey. The lineage of this technology traces back to Sony's 2004 Qualia 005, which sported RGB LED backlighting, and then through the Backlight Master Drive system introduced in 2016. The modern iteration solves the crosstalk problem of light from one colored diode bleeding into the area of another via a proprietary optical structure and advanced algorithms. These algorithms, derived from Sony’s $30,000 professional mastering monitors used in Hollywood, manage the density of the LEDs to ensure that a bright red object doesn't cast a pinkish glow onto adjacent white areas.





(Left) Other brand; (Right) Sony True RGB (Credit: Sony)



True RGB is expected to debut in Sony’s flagship 2026 Bravia lineup (expect pricing to match the privilege), positioning itself as a legit alternative for those who find OLED too dim for bright rooms or too fragile for long-term heavy use. The new tech basically offers the best of both the LED and OLED worlds, although it'll be yet another marketing term to drive even more confusion among new buyers and non-enthusiasts.





A quick search on Google reveals that Sony has demonstrated its True RGB tech to a few people, and those who have seen it in person have come away mightily impressed.

In side-by-side demonstrations, the difference in performance is visceral. While standard high-end mini LED sets rely on quantum dots to convert blue light into other colors, True RGB delivers an image where the backlight alone produces a recognizable, vibrant scene before it even passes through the LCD layer. This results in a picture with significantly better off-angle viewing and punchier highlights that don't wash out. While OLED remains the king of absolute black levels, True RGB aims to conquer the areas where OLED typically struggles: massive screen scalability and the intense luminance required for high-impact HDR content.