Battlefield 6 Infiltrates NVIDIA GeForce NOW With RTX 5080 Firepower









"When every second counts, GeForce NOW puts players in control with ultra-low-latency streaming and razor-sharp frames—whether dodging artillery or rocketing off a grenade mid-air. Stream at up to 240 frames per second (fps) from almost any device and take the fight anywhere when Battlefield 6 joins the cloud at launch," NVIDIA states in a blog post.









In case you missed it, NVIDIA recently pitched the infusion of Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5080-class GPUs as the biggest upgrade yet to its cloud gaming streaming service. The major upshot is that gamers can access high-end gaming experiences on nearly any kind of system, including mobile devices and select smart TVs that would otherwise be under powered or unsupported on their own.





The trade-off is a subscription price for the more flexible (and ad-free) Performance and Ultimate tiers. To that end, access to GeForce RTX 5080 pods is exclusive to the Ultimate tier, which runs $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year if choosing the annual plan. There's also a $7.99 Day Pass if you want to kick the tires before committing.









Access to GeForce RTX 5080 hardware in the cloud is also limited to certain territories, with NVIDIA gradually rolling out the upgrade. It's already lit up in major US cities like Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and others, as well as various parts of the world.

"Ashburn, Portland, and London will soon be the latest regions to get GeForce RTX 5080-class power. Stay tuned to GFN Thursday for updates," NVIDIA says





In addition to Battlefield 6, NVIDIA announced five other game additions to GeForce NOW this month. They include Deathground, King of Meat, Seafarer: The Ship Sim, Little Nightmares III, and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Out of those, Little Nightmares III and Morrowind are arguably the most interesting, though it really depends on what type of games you're into.