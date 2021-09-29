Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Minimum Specs Revealed, Does Your PC Make The Cut?





After recently announcing that the launch of Battlefield 2042 would be delayed by four weeks, Dice announced both the dates and minimum specs for the game's upcoming open beta. Those dates are scheduled to begin with a pre-download on October 5with the early access running October 6through 7. Open access will be given on October 8and will close for all on the 10

Video games are becoming more detailed and immersive and along with that they are requiring beefier PCs to play them. Battlefield made fans ooh and ahh during the reveal trailer for the game back in early June. PC players more than likely began wondering afterward what sort of PC specs were going to be required to run the latest addition to the Battlefield family. The wait as the recommended specs were revealed this week via the official Battlefield 2042 Twitter page.



(Click to Enlarge)

While the minimum specs may not worry those with updated gaming rigs, there will no doubt be some who are left wondering if their PC will be able to run the game during the upcoming open beta. In order to play, PC gamers are recommended to have a minimum of an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or an Intel Core-i5 6600K in combination with either an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560. The game will also require 100GB of hard drive space. These minimum specs could cause some diehard Battlefield fans to be left out in the cold and unable to play as their PCs will be unable to perform.

If your current rig doesn't make the cut regarding minimum specifications, it may be hard (or costly) to get your PC up to par. While adding a modern processor like a Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 5800X is fairly easy, grabbing a GeForce RTX 3070 or even a Radeon RX 6700 XT at MSRP is near impossible. High demand and chip shortages have acutely impacted the graphics card market, so keep that in mind if you decide to go on an upgrade spree.

Are you planning on playing the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta? If so, how does your current PC stack up to the minimum and recommended settings? Let us know down in the comments, along with your thoughts on what you have seen so far of the game.