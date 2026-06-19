Bang & Olufsen Revives A 1985 Hi-Fi Icon With A $30,000 Luxury Turntable





Bang & Olufsen has unveiled an ultra-limited Beosystem 3000c Dune Grey Edition music system, combining a carefully upcycled 1980s record player with a pair of stylish Beolab 8 wireless speakers that sell for $2,749 by themselves.









Visually, the Dune Grey colorway trades the standard silver metalwork for a warmer, subtly bronzed matte aluminum. The metal finish is paired with rich, dark walnut lamellas on both the turntable’s back panel and the accompanying speaker accents, supposedly inspired by the raw textures and natural tones of the Nordic coastline.









The business end of things is managed by a pair of Beolab 8 wireless speakers that are part of the package. Each speaker pushes 300 watts of Class D amplification through a 50-watt tweeter, a 50-watt midrange driver, and a 200-watt woofer, all supporting a frequency range spanning from 28Hz up to 23kHz.





While the physical turntable focuses entirely on the analog ritual of vinyl playback, the connected Beolab speakers handle hi-res wireless streaming over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. Listeners can also transition from spinning physical records to streaming digital playlists using built-in support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast.