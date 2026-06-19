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Bang & Olufsen Revives A 1985 Hi-Fi Icon With A $30,000 Luxury Turntable

by Aaron LeongFriday, June 19, 2026, 10:17 AM EDT
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Bang & Olufsen has unveiled an ultra-limited Beosystem 3000c Dune Grey Edition music system, combining a carefully upcycled 1980s record player with a pair of stylish Beolab 8 wireless speakers that sell for $2,749 by themselves.

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The $30,000 system serves as the latest flex piece from the Danish brand’s Recreated Classics program where the company sourced original Beogram 3000 Series units that first debuted in 1985. Once the vintage hardware was shipped directly to the company's Struer factory in Denmark, teams of specialized technicians strip it down, rebuild, and thoroughly modernize each unit by hand.

Visually, the Dune Grey colorway trades the standard silver metalwork for a warmer, subtly bronzed matte aluminum. The metal finish is paired with rich, dark walnut lamellas on both the turntable’s back panel and the accompanying speaker accents, supposedly inspired by the raw textures and natural tones of the Nordic coastline.

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Mechanically, the Beogram 3000c retains its signature piece, which is an electronically controlled tangential tracking tonearm. Unlike a conventional pivot arm that swings across a record in an arc, this linear mechanism moves in a perfectly straight line from the outer rim to the center spindle. By mimicking the exact path of the original master cutting lathe, the design eliminates tracking errors and prevents unwanted playback distortion. The restored record player is further upgraded with a contemporary high-performance phono cartridge integrated directly into a comprehensive, modern luxury audio ecosystem.

The business end of things is managed by a pair of Beolab 8 wireless speakers that are part of the package. Each speaker pushes 300 watts of Class D amplification through a 50-watt tweeter, a 50-watt midrange driver, and a 200-watt woofer, all supporting a frequency range spanning from 28Hz up to 23kHz.

While the physical turntable focuses entirely on the analog ritual of vinyl playback, the connected Beolab speakers handle hi-res wireless streaming over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. Listeners can also transition from spinning physical records to streaming digital playlists using built-in support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast.

True to the brand's premium reputation, the Dune Grey variant is limited to 100 individually numbered units worldwide and are for sale right now at select B&O stores. Each system features unique engraving alongside a matching certificate of authenticity.
Tags:  music, Audio, bang--olufsen, turntables
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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