Bang & Olufsen Revives A 1985 Hi-Fi Icon With A $30,000 Luxury Turntable
The $30,000 system serves as the latest flex piece from the Danish brand’s Recreated Classics program where the company sourced original Beogram 3000 Series units that first debuted in 1985. Once the vintage hardware was shipped directly to the company's Struer factory in Denmark, teams of specialized technicians strip it down, rebuild, and thoroughly modernize each unit by hand.
Mechanically, the Beogram 3000c retains its signature piece, which is an electronically controlled tangential tracking tonearm. Unlike a conventional pivot arm that swings across a record in an arc, this linear mechanism moves in a perfectly straight line from the outer rim to the center spindle. By mimicking the exact path of the original master cutting lathe, the design eliminates tracking errors and prevents unwanted playback distortion. The restored record player is further upgraded with a contemporary high-performance phono cartridge integrated directly into a comprehensive, modern luxury audio ecosystem.
True to the brand's premium reputation, the Dune Grey variant is limited to 100 individually numbered units worldwide and are for sale right now at select B&O stores. Each system features unique engraving alongside a matching certificate of authenticity.