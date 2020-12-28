CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdMonday, December 28, 2020, 02:11 PM EDT

Steam's Best Selling And Most Played Games For 2020 Reveal Quite A Few Surprises

Though it has been a rough and long year, 2020 is finally ending. Throughout the year, gamers have been distracted by many games, both new and old. Now, Steam is releasing its “Best of 2020” games based on gross revenue and player stats to show what gamers have enjoyed this year.

Top Sellers

Year to year, the top-selling list on Steam does not change too much, but there are some surprises this year. While it is unclear if the top games based on gross revenue are ranked in order, the number one spot here is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). Released in 2017, this game is one of the OG battle royale games from when the genre took off. Though the recent reviews are “mixed,” the developers have tried to update the game and add new content. Moreover, there is still a healthy player base with approximately 366k players at the time of writing, as reported by SteamDB. Besides some of the other games, Among Us also made the list, which you can see below, but that is less surprising as it had over half a billion players in November.
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Among Us
  • DOOM: Eternal
  • Counter Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Best New Release

Many of the games that hit the top sellers list are older games, such as PUBG from 2017. On the other hand, this list is dedicated to games that were released this year and sold well. In the number one spot is Baldur’s Gate, a DND-themed RPG game released in October. From the developers of Divinity: Original Sin 2, players can “Adventure, loot, battle and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond.” It seems like a rather interesting game, and it is still early access, so more content is likely to come your way if you buy it. There are also some other interesting games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, on the list down below.
  • Baldur’s Gate
  • MARVEL Avengers
  • Star Wars Squadrons
  • Mafia Definitive Edition
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Mount & Blade II Bannerlord
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Grounded

Most Played Games

For the most part, these are games that nearly everyone has heard about at some point or another. That stands to reason as they are this year’s games with “Highest Peak Concurrent Players.” Sitting at number one on the list is Grand Theft Auto 5, with nearly 200k players daily. This is rather impressive for a game released in 2015. If you want to jump in with all the other players, you can “explore the award-winning world of Los Santos and Blaine County,” experiencing life as a “young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath.” Interestingly, Cyberpunk 2077 also makes this list, but that is not a surprise as it hit 1 million concurrent players on day one. You can see the rest of the list below too. 
  • Grand Theft Auto V
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Terraria
  • Mount & Blade II Bannerlord
  • Dota 2
  • Among Us
  • Life Is Strange 2
  • Counter Strike: Global Offensive
Overall, the big takeaway is that there are a lot of games out there for everyone. These lists have quite a bit of variety in them, and people are bound to find something interesting if they have not played the games already. If you want to see the list's full breakdown and some of the other top charts, like “Best of VR,” you can see it all on the Steam page here. What was your “top game” of 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

